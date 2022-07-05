Best deals today: Apple’s AirPods Max, Sony’s 4K Ultra HD X80K Series Smart TV, and more

Apple AirPods Max

We start today’s best deals selection with Apple’s best option for those interested in a new pair of headphones, as the Apple AirPods Max are now receiving a 13 percent discount that will help you score a new pair of these bad boys for just $479. The Apple AirPods Max usually sell for $549, which means that you would be able to pick up a pair and save $70 while you’re at it.

The Apple AirPods Max features this great price on its Sky Blue and Pink color variants, but you can also go for the Space Gray or the Silver color options for $1 more. And if you want the Green version, you will have to end up paying $499, which is still $50 more affordable than paying the full price.

This will get you a new pair of headphones with an Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation, transparency mode, spatial audio, Apple’s H1 headphone chip, up to 20 hours of battery life, and other great features.

However, you can also check out the more affordable Apple AirPods Pro that sell for $200 after a recent 20 percent discount that will get you $49 savings.

Sony 4K UHD X80K Smart TV

Next up, we have a great option for those looking to get a new smart TV into their entertainment center, as the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV is now on sale on every one of its models. In other words, you will be able to purchase one of these new smart TVs for as low as $548 if you want to go for the smaller 43-inch version that comes with a $52 price drop, which explains why you won’t see any savings on most of these products landing pages.

If you want a larger canvas, you will be able to pick up the 50-inch model for $648, down from $700, or the 55-inch model that goes for $698 after the same $52 discount. However, savings will become more evident with the 65-inch variant that sells for $798, which will get you 20 percent savings, which translates to $202 savings.

And if you’re looking for other options, you can also consider the higher-end 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV A80K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR that sells for $1,998 after receiving a $500 price drop. Or go for the LG OLED A1 Series 4K smart TV that now sells for $740 on its 48-inch model after scoring a very compelling 38 percent discount that will get you $460 savings.

Fire 7 tablet

We next find some exciting deals on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet that now starts at $30 after the latest $20 discount that represents 40 percent savings on its 2019 model that comes with a 7-inch display, 16GB storage, 1GB RAM, up to 7 hours of battery life and more on its lock screen add-supported version. Of course, you can also consider going for the free-of-ads version of the Fire 7 tablet that goes for $45 after receiving the same $20 discount.

And if you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 32GB storage variant that sells for $48 after a more attractive $37 discount. But if you’re only interested in getting a new tablet so your kids can read, I suggest you go for the Kindle Kids that now sells for $50 after a massive 55 percent discount that will get you $60 savings, and you would still have enough money to get your hands on something else for your kid.

TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 Mesh System

Another excellent deal will get you a new TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack for $200 after the latest offer that will get you 15 percent instant savings that translates to a discount, plus an extra $30 savings when you add the on-page coupon on the product’s landing page.

The TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System will help you replace wireless routers and extenders, as it will keep you connected and cover up to 5,800 Sq Ft. Of course, this also means that you will be able to eliminate weak Wi-Fi signals for good. The best part is that it will support up to 150 connected devices with a strong and reliable Wi-Fi signal. And if you don’t need that much coverage, you can also get the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System 1-pack for $113.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Finally, we have the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset on its Official League of Legends Edition that now sells for $90 after scoring a 31 percent discount that will help you keep $40 in your pocket. This will get you a new gaming headset with Blue VO!CE, a detachable microphone, comfortable memory foam ear pads, DTS Headphone 7.1 and 50 mm PRO G drivers, and other cool features. Of course, you can go for the regular version that sells for $115, but these savings aren’t as cool.

And since we already mentioned $40 savings, you can also consider checking out the EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard, RGB Backlit LED that sells for exactly $40 on its version with Speed Silver (Linear) Switches after an insane 69 percent discount that will get you $90 savings. Or you can also opt for a Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S, with secure magnetic charging for your wireless Xbox controllers. This charging stand is also selling for $40 and comes in several different colors, so take a look and see if there’s something that catches your fancy.