Best deals today: Apple’s 5th generation iPad Air, Apple Watch SE, monitors, and more

iPad Air Gen 5

We have some great deals for you today, starting with the latest iPad Air model, which is now receiving an exciting discount on the Blue colored variant with LTE support. As most of you know, the 64GB storage model of Apple’s gen-5 iPad Air with LTE support starts at $749. However, this model is now priced at $720, which is already getting you $29 savings from its original starting price tag. To make things even more interesting, we see that this product will also get extra $70 savings at checkout, meaning that you will be able to score $99 savings and take home your new iPad Air with cellular connectivity for $650.

Of course, you will also find deals on other color options, but they aren’t as great. For instance, you can also consider picking up a Wi-Fi-only model for $559 on its Purple, Pink or Blue colored variants since they’re currently receiving a seven percent discount that will get you $40 savings. Or go for the Space Gray or Starlight options that go for $570 after a $29 discount.

And since we’re talking iPad Air, you can also consider checking out the iPad Air 5th Generation Case made by Antbox that sells for $33 after a 7 percent discount, or the OTTERBOX DEFENDER SERIES Case for iPad Air Gen 4 for $59 after a lovely 34 percent discount.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14

Moving on to eBay, we have spotted some attractive $400 savings on the Lenovo Yoga 91 14-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that is now available for $1,050. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 usually sells for $1,549 at Amazon.com, which makes this deal even more compelling.

It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and other great features, including a Lenovo Active Pen that will help you make your laptop even more productive. Indeed, you can also opt for the 12GB RAM and 2TB storage model that sells for $1,709 at Amazon.com, but you won’t be getting any cool savings.

And if you’re looking for more options to consider, I suggest you check out the MSI GF65 15-inch Gaming Laptop that now sells for $800 after scoring a 27 percent discount that translates to $300 savings for those interested in getting their hands on one. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB storage space, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a 15.6-inch display that delivers 144Hz refresh rates.

Apple Watch SE

We have more options for those interested in a new smartwatch, as the Apple Watch SE is now selling for as low as $229 after receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. This will get you a new GPS-only model with a 40mm Space Grey Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band or the Gold Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. You can also opt for the larger 44mm models that are now available for $259 after a 26 percent discount that will get you the same $50 savings.

Now, you can also use these savings to help you score one of the best deals on this list, as the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite is now available for just $70 after scoring a massive 46 percent discount on its 8GB storage model.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series

Thanks to the ongoing Discover Samsung sales event, we have seen tons of amazing deals on Samsung devices. Still, we have also caught a glimpse of some deals worth mentioning from Amazon.com, where the Samsung Odyssey G5 Series is now receiving a 22 percent discount. In other words, you can take this 27-inch WQHD curved gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, HDMI, Display Port, and FreeSync Premium for just $250.

Of course, you can also get a larger 32-inch model for $1 less if you can live with the ASUS TUF Gaming 1080P Curved Monitor that is now receiving a 17 percent discount, which represents $50 savings.

Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar

Finally, we have the Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar that comes with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer with HDMI-ARC that will deliver 400W max power, which means that it will provide room-filling sound to help you enjoy your favorite movies and shows with amazing audio. And the best part is that you won’t have to deal with tons of cables thanks to HDMI-ARC. It now sells for just $230 after scoring a 30 percent discount that will get you $99 savings.

And if you want something less powerful and a bit more affordable, you can also check out the Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker that comes with Alexa support and a $199 price tag after the latest $50 discount.