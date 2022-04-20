Best deals today: Apple's 24-inch iMac, Mac mini, and more

Apple 24-inch iMac

We have great news for those interested in purchasing a new Mac, as Apple’s 24-inch iMac is currently on sale. You can get one of these new PCs starting at $1,199 after receiving a $100 discount that translates to 8 percent savings. This will get you a new M1-powered iMac with a 7-core GPU, 256GB storage space, and 8GB RAM under the hood. You will also get a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, a thin 11.5 mm design with five different color options to choose from, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker configuration for fantastic sound, color matching Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard and more.

If you want more graphic processing power, you can also opt for the 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU M1 variant available for $1,349 after scoring a $150 discount representing 10 percent savings.

Apple Mac Mini

Moving on to more Mac options, we have the 2020 Mac Mini that is now available for $864, which is $35 less than its regular $899 price tag. This model features the same M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space found in the 24-inch iMac, but it becomes more affordable since it doesn’t include a Retina Display, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and more. So this will be a better option for those who already own a great display, keyboard, and mouse.

You can also get a new Mac Mini for just $ 529 if you can live with an Intel Core i3 processor, as this model is currently available at B&H. This model usually sells for $699, which means you would be saving $170 on your purchase. It features 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and more, but then again, no display or peripherals are included in the box.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

If you’re more interested in gaming, you can also check out the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, which receives a 21 percent discount that translates to $180 savings. This will get you a new gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop graphics for $660.

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is an amazing choice for those interested in gaming, multimedia content, and even creativity. Its 15.6-inch display features 144Hz refresh rates, and you will be able to get up to 11 hours of battery life on this baby, depending on how you use it.

However, you can also choose to spend a bit more and go for the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop that is now available for $1,070 after scoring a $230 discount, representing 18 percent savings. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics.

Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector

You can also save on the Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector with ALR Screen that is now available for $4,616 after picking up an 8 percent discount that translates to $383 savings. The Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector uses pure red, green, and blue lasers to achieve new levels of color performance, to deliver amazing image quality on its massive 120-inch Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen. In addition, you won’t have to worry about brightness or audio quality, as the L9G can reach up to 3000 Lumens to provide a clear and brilliant image anywhere you go, and its built-in 40W Dolby Atmos sound will deliver an unbelievable audio experience.

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Monitor

Finally, we have the ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Monitor that is now available for $1,099 after picking up a $200 discount on its 43-inch model, which means you can take advantage of 15 percent savings. The ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Monitor features an Ultra HD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution and 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response time when transitioning frame to frame, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, FreeSync, and more. It is an amazing option for those who want to play their favorite games on their PCs or gaming consoles.

However, you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy your favorite games, as you can also choose to purchase the Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor, which is now available for $300 on its 32-inch model. This WQHD curved monitor will get you the same 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10, and more, plus a $79.99 discount that represents 21 percent savings. And since we’re already talking gaming products, we must also add the Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW510K to the selection, as it now sells for $90 after a $40 discount that will get you 31 percent savings.