Best deals today: Apple’s 24-inch iMac, the ASUS TUF Dash 15, and more

24-inch iMac

Today’s best deals start with Apple’s 24-inch iMac, which is currently listed for $1,450. This will get you a new 8GB RAM and 256GB model with an Apple M1 chip under the hood. Savings will not appear immediately, as you will only be able to see the latest $100 savings at checkout, which means that you will be able to purchase your new Mac for $1,350. The best part is that you get three different color options to choose from, as the Yellow, Purple, and Orange variants are receiving the same treatment.

If you want more options, you can get a more affordable 2020 Apple Mac mini with twice as much storage. It is currently listed for $869, but you can take this Mac home for just $750 after getting $119 savings at checkout. The Mac mini has the same Apple M1 processor and 8GB RAM as the 24-inch iMac. Still, this option is more affordable considering that you won’t receive a monitor, keyboard, or anything other than the Mac and a power cord in the box.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Finally, you can also consider a smaller 21.5-inch iMac that sells for $900 after receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. This model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

24-inch Apple iMac Get your hands on a new 24-inch iMac that comes with everything you need to start working on your new Mac. The latest M1-powered iMac includes color-matching Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard and more.

ASUS TUF Dash 15

If you’re looking for a more portable option that’s also intended for serious gaming, you can check out the ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop that now sells for $1,070 after seeing an 18 percent discount. This model comes with a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates. Further, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics under the hood. Or get a more affordable ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop that comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB for $670 after a 13 percent discount.

And suppose you’re more interested in power and tons of storage space. In that case, you can check out the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop that comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD, plus 1TB HDD storage, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics for $1,100 after a very compelling 19 percent discount that will help you keep $250 in your wallet.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 The ASUS TUF Dash 15 is a great option for gamers who want to take their gaming sessions on the go. It features a large display with 144Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, an Intel Core i7 processor, and tons of power under the hood for a very affordable price tag.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still some of Apple’s best truly wireless earphones on the market, so it is only logical to get them on this list, especially considering that they are now available for $180 after picking up a 28 percent discount that will help you save $69. These amazing earphones feature ANC, Transparency Mode, and other great features. Plus, you get more than 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Of course, you can also opt for more affordable options, including the OnePlus Buds Pro, which now sell for $110 after seeing a 27 percent discount. These wireless earbuds come with smart adaptive noise cancelation, an IP55 rating, and up to 38 hours of battery life. Or get the higher-end Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds that now sell for $160 after receiving a $30 discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out Apple’s Beat Studio Buds that go for $100 after a $50 discount.

Apple AirPods Pro The AirPods Pro will deliver amazing sound quality, and tons of amazing features, including active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and more, for less than $200.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is also on sale, and you can get yours for $485 after the latest 19 percent discount, which translates to $114.99 savings. This amazing multisport watch features mapping, music, pace guidance, Pulse OX sensors, and more amazing features for those who live active lives.

However, you don’t have to pay that much for a new smartwatch, as you can also go for a more affordable Garmin Venu that sells for $230 after a $120 discount representing 34 percent savings. Or get the Garmin Forerunner 935 for the same $230 and save $90. However, I’d personally go for the Garmin Forerunner 245 that currently sells for $241 after picking up a 31 percent discount that will get you more than $100 savings.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro comes with a rugged and sophisticated design that features an always-on 1.3-inch sunlight-readable display with bezels in stainless steel, titanium, or diamond-like carbon coating, enhanced estimated wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox to support advanced sleep monitoring, and other amazing features.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Finally, we have the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD selling for as low as $105 after a recent 30 percent discount that will help you keep $45 in your pocket on the 500GB storage option. However, the best savings come with the 1TB model that now sells for $129 after an insane 48 percent discount that will get you $120.99 savings. Or get twice as much storage space with the 2TB model for $230 after a 50 percent discount.

However, you can also consider going for a more affordable option, which comes as the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD that sells for just $100 after receiving a 38 percent discount, which translates to $60 savings. And you can get twice as much storage space for $200, representing $90 savings. And if you want even more storage space, check out the WD 6TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive that sells for $130 after a $60 discount.