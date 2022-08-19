Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find insane savings on several Apple products, including the latest iPad Air, the 24-inch iMac, ASUS motherboards, smart TVs, and more

Apple iPad Air

We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.

And if you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB storage version that is now going for $679 after a 9 percent discount to save $70. And remember that this model supports the second-generation Apple Pencil that now sells for just $99, which means $30 savings for those interested in getting one.

Apple iPad Air Apple's latest iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch display, the potent M1 chip, new color options, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and other amazing features. It's one of the best options in the market for those planning on upgrading their current iPad models.

Mac Mini

Next up, we have the Apple Mac Mini, which is available for just $570 after the latest offer. This deal will let you score a total of 129 savings which come in two parts. The first savings will appear on the product’s landing page, while the rest will appear at checkout. This will get you a new 2020 Mac Mini with an Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space, or you can get twice as much storage for $869.

The Apple Mac Mini will be the best choice for those who already own a Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard and a monitor, as it will keep the investment to a minimum. However, if this is your first Mac and you don’t have the necessary peripherals, it would be best to consider checking out the 24-inch Apple iMac that comes with the same internals. Still, you get a large and beautiful 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, color-matched Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard, and a $1,250 price tag that will get you $49 savings, but only if you settle for the Blue or Pink color options.

Apple Mac mini Get Apple's most affordable Mac for a better price as the Mac Mini is available on both its M1 model and its Intel-powered version, where you will get up to 512GB of storage under the hood.

ASUS Prime Z590-P LGA 1200 ATX Motherboard

We have also found some exciting deals for those who want to build their first PC, as the ASUS Prime Z590-P LGA 1200 ATX Motherboard is now receiving a 19 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. In other words, you can take this bad boy home for just $130. The ASUS Prime Z590-P LGA 1200 ATX Motherboard supports 11th and 10th-generation Intel processors. You also get front panel USB 3.2 gen 2 USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 support and up to 128GB RAM. If you’re more into Ryzen processors, you can also get the ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming AMD AM4 Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 and 3rd Gen Ryzen ATX Gaming Motherboard that sells for $180 after a $20 discount.

However, the best savings come with the Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme (WiFi 6E) Z590 LGA 1200 EATX Gaming Motherboard that is receiving a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $800. It also supports 10th and 11th-generation Intel processors, so you may also want to add an Intel Core i9-10900 with 10 cores that sells for $380 after a 15 percent discount, or the Intel Core i7-10700K with 8 cores that goes for $310 after a 20 percent discount.

ASUS Prime Z590-P LGA 1200 ATX Motherboard The ASUS Prime Z590-P LGA 1200 ATX Motherboard was designed to unleash the maximum performance of 11th-gen Intel Core processors, but it's also compatible with 10th-gen processors.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

We have also spotted some exciting savings on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, which is now receiving a 40 percent discount on its 65-inch model. In other words, you can buy one of these cool smart TVs for just $500. And if you want a smaller option, you can also consider the 43-inch version that goes for $320 after receiving a 22 percent discount.

Still, there are other options for those who want a new smart TV, as you can also take a new 65-inch VIZIO M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Voice Remote for $540 after seeing a 21 percent discount.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, for a fantastic viewing experience. Plus, you also get to control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

Tile Slim

Finally, we have some savings on the Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker that now sells for $28 after picking up a 20 percent discount which translates to $7 savings. This option is perfect for those who keep misplacing their wallets all the time, but you can also use it to find other stuff.

You can also score savings on the Tile Starter Pack, which goes for $45 after a $10 discount, or the Tile Performance Pack, which is now available for $55 after scoring the same $10 savings.