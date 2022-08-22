Best deals today: Apple’s 2021 iPad Mini, Mac Studio, and more

Apple iPad Mini

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Expercom, where you will find last year’s Apple iPad mini receiving lots of love as it is once again in stock. You can now buy your new tablet starting at $440 on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This model usually sells for $499, but the latest 8 percent discount, plus added $19.99 savings that will appear at checkout, will let you pick one of these little and potent iPads and still manage to score $50 savings.

The iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine under the hood, Touch ID for biometric authentication, and Apple Pay support for Wi-Fi 6, and other great features. However, the best part of this deal is that it is available across the board, meaning that you will get the same price on any of its four color options.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can also opt for the 256GB storage model that now sells for $599 after receiving an 8 percent discount that translates to $50 savings, and you get the same impressive specs, plus support for the second generation Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad mini Apple's 2021 iPad mini is one of the best tablets on the market. It features an A15 Bionic chip with a Neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8.3-inch display, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

Apple Mac Studio

Moving on, we have found the Apple Mac Studio with an Apple M1 Max chip selling for $1,849 after receiving a $150 discount. This model comes with 32GB storage space, an M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU, and a 24-core GPU. It may not pack as much storage space, as it only comes with 512GB storage space, but then again, you can also pick up an external drive to get more room for your files. For instance, you can get the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for just $110 after an insane 56 percent discount, or get the 2TB storage model for $209 and save 55 percent.

However, you can also opt for a more affordable Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip that now sells for $649 after a $50 discount. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. That being said, you can also consider checking out the latest deals on the Samsung S60A Series 27-inch WQHD Computer Monitor that now sells for $353, in case you don’t already have a monitor for your new Mac.

Mac Studio Apple’s Mac Studio is a remarkably compact powerhouse that will take on anything you may want to throw at it. It comes with an Apple M1 Max or an M1 Ultra chip, making it one of the most potent Macs on the market.

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series 4K Smart TV

And since we’re already talking displays, we can also include the latest savings on the LG 65-inch Class OLED Evo Gallery Edition G2 Series 4K Smart TV that is now selling for $2,497 after seeing a $503 discount that represents 17 percent savings. Of course, you can also check out the smaller 55-inch model that is also on sale. This option can be yours for $1,997 after receiving a $100 discount.

Now, there’s no need to break the bank, as you can also consider a more affordable TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV that sells for $1,000 after scoring a 330 percent discount that will get you $500 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider the TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV that sells for just $198 after a massive 43 percent discount.

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series 4K Smart TV The LG OLED G2 Series is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology, making it deliver a brighter display and darker blacks. Plus, its a9 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR that will make adjustments on the go to deliver the best 4K experience available.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

We have also spotted some deals on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, selling for $44 after picking up a 21 percent discount. This model usually sells for 55, but the latest offer will let you keep $11 in your pocket. And if you’re willing to spend a bit more on your new controller, you can also check out the HORI Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD (Sonic) Pro Controller, which sells for $48 after a $12 discount.

And if you’re just looking for a pair of Joy-Cons, we have great news, as the Nintendo Joy-Con Left/Right Controllers in Neon Purple/Neon Orange are now selling for $60 at Adorama, where you can score $20 instant savings when you add this product to your cart.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch comes with amazing wireless freedom with Bluetooth 5.0, an ergonomic design with a standard button layout, an internal rechargeable battery for up to 30 hours of gameplay, and other cool features.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset

Finally, the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset is available for $65 after a 50 percent discount. This amazing gaming headset features THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, a retractable active noise canceling mic, and a lightweight aluminum and steel frame. However, it will only work with your PC or Mac.

Suppose you’re looking for a more versatile solution that works with your PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other gaming consoles. Then, you should set your eyes on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset that goes for $140 after the latest 22 percent discount.

And if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, check out the HyperX Cloud Alpha that sells for $70 after a 30 percent discount representing $30 savings. This option will also work on your favorite gaming consoles, PC and Mac.