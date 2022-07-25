Best deals today: Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, Sony X90K Series BRAVIA XR Smart TV, Apple TV 4K and more

MacBook Air

Today’s best deals come with a little something for everyone and every budget, as you can currently purchase the 2020 version of Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for just $900 after scoring a 10 percent discount that will help you keep $100 in your pocket.

This model comes with a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB Ram, 256GB storage space, a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, and other great features, including long-lasting battery life that will keep you going for up to 18 hours without having to search for a power adapter.

If you’re looking for more power, you can also opt for the larger and more powerful 14 and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro models that are now receiving up to $300 savings. But suppose you only need a new portable laptop to help you get basic work done. In that case, you can also consider going for the more affordable Lenovo Flex 5i 13 Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop, which now sells for just $289 after seeing a whopping 47 percent discount. And if you want more options to choose from, you can also check out the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, which sells for $160 after scoring a massive 45 percent discount. This last model comes with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and more.

MacBook Air

Sony X90K Series BRAVIA XR Smart TV

Next up, we have a couple of smart TV offers that will invite you to purchase one of these fantastic options, starting with the Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV that now sells for $2,598 after scoring a 13 percent discount that translates to more than $400 savings.

Of course, you can also consider the smaller 55-inch model that now sells for $1,098 after picking up a 16 percent discount that will help you save $200 on your purchase, and you would also be receiving Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, in case you already managed to snag one for your battle station.

However, you can also check out the VIZIO 50-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, which is a much more budget-friendly alternative, considering that it currently sells for $298 after picking up a huge 44 percent discount that will help you save $231.99 on your purchase.

Sony X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV

Apple TV 4K

Apple’s 2021 streaming device is also on sale, and you can now purchase a new Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage space for $130 after scoring a 27 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. Indeed, this model will deliver support for 4K content, Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip under the hood, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for a more affordable Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, which is currently listed for $55. I know, there are no visible signs of savings anywhere, but if you check out the description, you will find out that you can get this amazing little streaming device for just $35.=, but only if you remember to add promo code ADDFTV at check out, as this will give you $20 savings on your purchase. And believe me, it’s worth it, even if you don’t have a Wi-Fi 6 router, as this model is definitely faster and more powerful than its predecessor.

Apple TV 4K

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Savings are also available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is now selling for just $199 after a 34 percent discount that translates to $100.99 savings. This will get you a 40m model with an ECG monitor and all the necessary sensors to track your activities, fitness, sleep cycles, and more. And the best part is that this version also comes with LTE support.

However, if you want the Classic version, you would have to pay $350 for the 42mm model, but you would still be able to save $50 upon purchase. And if you want more options, you can also check out the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch that now sells for $210 after you add the on-page coupon that will get you $90 savings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Razer Basilisk Ultimate

Finally, we have one of my favorite gaming and working peripherals. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with a Charging Dock is now available for $115 after picking up a 32 percent discount that translates to $55 savings. This gaming mouse comes with a 20HK DPI Optical Sensor, 11-programable buttons, up to 100 hours of battery life with RGB turned off, and a great feel on the hand.

If you want more affordable options, you can check out the ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Aura Sync RGB Gaming Mouse Optical Sensor, which sells for $100 after a 38 percent discount, representing $60 savings. Or get the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse that now goes for $60 after a $20 discount. And if you can live with wires, you can also check out the wired Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse that sells for $50 after a 29 percent discount.