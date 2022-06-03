Best deals today: Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and more

MacBook Air

Today’s best deals once again feature one of the best Macs in the market, as the 2020 model of Apple’s MacBook Air is currently on sale. You can now pick up one of these great laptops for just $900 after receiving a $100 discount representing 10 percent savings for anyone interested. This will get you a new thin and light laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina Display that will deliver amazing image quality with a whole new level of realism, sharp and clear text, colors, and more. Also, you get the power of Apple’s M1 chip, which makes this an amazing tool for creators who don’t want to pay extra for GPUs with fancy names that take way longer to render videos and other content.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Further, you get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, but you can also opt for the 512GB storage model that is now available for $1,150 after the latest 8 percent discount, which translates to $99 savings. And if you want more storage space, I recommend you check out the Seagate One Touch SSD 1TB External SSD Portable that sells for $128 after a 25 percent discount that will help you get $42 savings. Or you can opt for the 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 1TB storage space, 16GB RAM, an Intel Core i9 processor, and other great features for $1,436 after a massive 48 percent discount. Just bear in mind that this is a renewed option, which also explains the crazy discount.

MacBook Air Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Moving on to the smartphone segment, we find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receiving a compelling 26 percent discount representing $500 savings for anyone interested in picking up Samsung’s best foldable phone. This will get you a new and unlocked model with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 Phone S Pen Case with the necessary slot to place your stylus.

Further, you will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, a large and flexible 120Hz AMOLED display, and other great features for $1,380.

Of course, you can also consider a more affordable option that comes as the TCL 20 SE, which is now available for $162 after receiving a $58 discount that represents 27 percent savings. This model comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best and coolest foldable phones on the market. It features a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, stunning specs, stylus support, and other great features.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale, with savings that will help you keep $70 in your pocket. The smaller 41mm model is available in several color options for $329 on its Wi-Fi-only variants. However, you can also go for the other models with LTE support, which are now selling for $429.

The larger 45mm models start at $359 in five different color variants to choose from, including Blue, Red, Green, Black, and what Apple likes to call Starlight. And you can also receive LTE support on these models if you choose to pay $430 after scoring the same $70 savings.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features fitness tracking sensors, blood oxygen, and ECG apps to help you keep track of your activities and overall health conditions, an Always-On Retina Display, water resistance, and more. And if you want a more affordable model, you can also opt for the Apple Watch SE, which now sells for just $249 after the latest $30 savings on the smaller 40mm model with Wi-Fi-only support.

Apple Watch Series 7 The Apple Watch Series 7 features a brand new display with slimmer bezels than the last generation. The Watch also features new sensors and is powered by the powerful Apple chipset.

Beats Studio Buds

We have also spotted some great savings on the Beats Studio Buds, receiving an impressive 23 percent discount on its Moon Gray color option. This means that you can pick up a pair of these true wireless noise-canceling earbuds for just $115 and keep $35 in your pocket. However, this deal will be gone at midnight, so you may want to hurry, as every other color option is still listed for $150.

The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with Apple and Android devices. In addition, they feature an IPX4 rating, which makes them resistant to sweat or a couple of raindrops. Just don’t take them for a swim. They also feature Class 1 Bluetooth to avoid getting disconnected. Also, the Beats Studio Buds’ custom acoustic platform delivers powerful and balanced sound, transparency mode, up to 8 hours of non-stop listening time, and up to 24 hours of battery life with their pocket-sized charging case.

If you miss out on the Beats Studio Buds, you can also consider going for the Galaxy Buds Pro, which are now available for $120 after a massive 40 percent discount that will translate to $80 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will also deliver active noise cancelation and long battery life.

Beats Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds feature amazing class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts, active noise canceling, up to 24 hours of battery life with their charging case, and more.

Hisense ULED Premium

Finally, we have the Hisense ULED Premium U8G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa that is currently receiving a 13 percent discount on its 65-inch model, which means that you can take one home for $848. This will get you a new 4K smart TV with Hisense’s exclusive ULED technology that will boost color, contrast, brightness, motion, and more to make your viewing experience a real pleasure. Further, its Quantum Dot tech will deliver purer, richer, more brilliant, and more accurate colors than a regular LED TV. You also get Ultra Motion and 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision HDR picture, and Dolby Atmos sound for the best cinematic experience.