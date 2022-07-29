Best deals today: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and more

16-inch MacBook Pro

Deals are pretty interesting today, as you will be able to score up to 45 percent savings on select products. However, we will start with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, which now sells for $2,199 after receiving a $300 discount over at Amazon.com. This will get you a new model with a large 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, and a new Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, and the best part is that savings are being applied to both Silver and Space Gray color options.

The same $300 discount is applied to the 1TB storage models that usually sell for $2,699. This means that you will get more storage space for $2,399. And remember that these notebooks will deliver up to 21 hours of battery life.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

And if you want to score even more savings, you can head over to Expercom, where you will find the 16-inch MacBook Pro selling for $2,179 after receiving a $320 discount, which will get you a new notebook with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space and an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU.

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is one of the best and most powerful MacBook Pro options available for Mac users. It comes packed with tons of power, which can go all the way up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage space, and a potent processor with up to 10-core CPI and a 32-core GPU.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

We then have more deals on Samsung products, but this time, they come from Amazon and Woot, where you will first find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus receiving a 16 percent discount that translates to $144 savings. This offer will get you a new Android-powered tablet with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, 128GB storage space, support for Wi-Fi 6E, a long-lasting battery, and an S Pen included in the box.

And if you want the smaller Galaxy Tab S8, you will also be able to receive interesting savings, as it currently goes for $565 after seeing a 19 percent discount that represents $135 savings.

However, today’s best Samsung deals may arrive from Woot.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S21 selling for as low as $390, depending on the storage space and other factors. This is thanks to the latest deal that will get you a refurbished device with a possible scratch or dent here and there, but that won’t be a huge issue if you buy a new protective case for your device. You will find models starting at $130 if you can live with a Galaxy S8 Plus or get a Galaxy Note 20 starting at $410. Either way, you may want to hurry since this deal will be available for several days or until the devices sell out.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want.

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon products are currently getting some of the best deals right now. For instance, after receiving today’s best savings, you can currently get your hands on a new 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for just $260. This product usually costs $470, but the latest 45 percent discount will let you take one home and save $210. However, savings don’t stop there, as purchasing a new 4-Series smart TV will get you a free third-generation Echo Dot that currently sells for $40. Just remember to enter promo code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Both the 43 and 55-inch 4-Series smart TV models are on sale, but savings aren’t as great as the ones you get with the 50-inch option. But if you want other options, you can also consider going for a new Hisense ULED Premium 55U7G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K smart TV that currently goes for $500 after receiving a 41 percent discount that translates to $350 savings.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features a 4K LED display with support for HDR 10 and other great features, making it perfect for everyday entertainment.

Acer Predator Z35P

You will also be able to improve your battle station with a new gaming monitor without having to pay that much. Today’s best option comes as the 35-inch Acer Predator Z35P Curved QHD Monitor that sells for $500 after picking up a massive $400 discount representing 44 percent savings. This model comes with NVIDIA G-SYNC VA, 4ms response times, Ultra Low Motion Blur that words at 100, 120, and 144Hz, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for the more affordable Lenovo G27-20 27-inch Gaming Monitor, which goes for $220 after a 21 percent discount, or the HP 27-inch Curved 165Hz QHD Gaming Monitor that goes for $210 after a more compelling 35 percent discount. Either way, you can get your hands on a new and cool gaming monitor without having to break the bank.

Acer Predator Z35P The Acer Predator Z35P bmiphz 35-inch Curved 1800R QHD Gaming Monitor with 3440 x 1440 resolution features up to 100Hz refresh rates using Display Port, 4ms response times, and 2 9W speakers for a fantastic gaming experience.

JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar

Finally, you can get a new JBL Bar 2.1 - Channel Soundbar with a Wireless Subwoofer for just $195 over at Woot.com. This deal will get you 35 percent savings on one of JBL’s most affordable soundbars that will deliver a whopping 300W of power. And if you want to spend more money, you can also consider going for the JBL Bar 5.1-Channel 4K Ultra HD 510 Watt Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers for $480 after receiving a 31 percent discount that will get you $220 savings. Of course, this also means more power, 510W in total, to give you an exceptional audio experience.