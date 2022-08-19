Best deals today: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, AirPods Pro and more

16-inch MacBook Pro

We start today’s best deals selection with one of Apple’s most powerful laptops on the market, as you can now purchase a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pax Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 32‑core GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage space for $3,349 after scoring a $150 discount on its Silver color variant. However, you can improve these savings when you opt for the Space Gray model that sells for $3,337.

However, you can also opt for the 16-core GPU model that also packs 1TB storage for $2,399 after an 11 percent discount that will get you $300 savings. Or get the 512GB model for $2,199 as it’s also receiving the same $300 discount.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider going for a new Chromebook, and we have a couple of options for you. First, the HP 14-inch 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook now goes for $399 after a whopping $300 discount, representing 42 percent savings. This model comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and an Intel Core i3 processor, and the best part is that you can get yours at Best Buy or eBay. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, take a look at the Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop that sells for $130 after a $70 discount. This model has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Next up is the latest OnePlus 10 Pro, that’s currently on sale at Amazon.com. For instance, you can now get your new OnePlus 10 Pro for $779 after scoring an $80 discount. This will get you the company’s latest flagship with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. However, savings get better with the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model that goes for $8465 after scoring a 13 percent discount, which will get you more than $100 savings on your purchase.

However, you can also choose to head over to OnePlus.com, where the recently announced OnePlus 10T sells for 649 after a $100 discount. Remember that this deal will automatically boost your internals to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space without additional costs.

AirPods Pro

Moving on to the audio department, we have Apple’s AirPods Pro selling for $180, These wireless earphones usually sell for $249, but the latest deal lets you pick up a pair for 28 percent less, which means you get to keep $69 in your pocket. Remember that these are some of Apple’s best options in the portable audio department, as they feature amazing noise canceling, spatial audio, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit, water and sweat resistance, long battery life, and more.

However, if you want to spend more, you can also consider purchasing a new pair of AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that have been selling for $479 for quite a while now. These babies usually sell for $549, so you can grab a pair and save $70. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also buy a pair of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for just $46 over at Best Buy.

LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV

You can also save on a new smart TV, as LG’s 65-inch OLED Evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV is currently receiving a 20 percent discount representing more than $500 savings. This will let you take one of these smart TVs home for just $1,997 instead of having to cough up $2,500 for one. This model features 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby atmos. And the best part is that you can also get the same model for the same price at Buy Dig. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider going for a smaller 42-inch model that sells for $1,247 after scoring an 11 percent discount that will make you save $153.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming

Finally, we have some insane savings on the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming GPU that now sells for $859 after receiving a 35 percent discount. This model comes with 12GB GDDR6X, iCX3 cooling, ARGB LED lighting, and a metal backplate to hold everything together. However, if you’re a hardcore gamer, I suggest you head over to Woot.com, where you will find the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit 19.5 Gbps PCIe 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card receiving a huge 50 percent discount so that you can improve your battle station for $1,000.

However, there are other, more affordable options to consider, starting with the ASUS Phoenix NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card that goes for $168 after receiving a 20 percent discount, or the ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT OC Edition Graphics Card that goes for $211 after a 16 percent discount.