Best deals today: Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, Lenovo gaming laptops, AirPods, and more

16-inch MacBook Pro

You can currently score amazing savings on some of the best and most powerful MacBooks on the market. First up, we have the 16-inch MacBook Pro that is currently receiving a $199 discount, which means that you can take your new laptop home for $2,250. These savings won’t show up immediately after reaching the laptop’s landing page, but don’t worry; You will see them reflected at checkout.

This version of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro comes packed with an Apple M1 Pro chip, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, a beautiful 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a long-lasting battery that will get you up to 21 hours of juice, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, and more.

However, you can also opt for the more affordable 13-inch MacBook Pro, which comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip. This model is also on sale, and you can get one for $1,250 after receiving a $249 discount. This will get you a new MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and other great features.

Lenovo Legion 5

Next up, we head over to the gaming laptop department, where we have found the Lenovo Legion 5 receiving a 20 percent discount that will let you take this amazing laptop home for $1,190. The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with a large 17.3-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 graphics under the hood. Of course, you can also browse other storage and RAM options that will give you up to 64GB RAM and 2TB storage, but none of them will get you the same $290 savings.

However, you can also opt for other options, including the MSI Pulse GL66 that now goes for $1,270 after a $229 discount. This model features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. Further, the Acer PH315-54-760S Gaming Laptop is also on sale, and you can get this model for $1,223 after a $76 discount.

Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop

Gaming on the go may be great for many people, but let’s be real, most hardcore gamers love to have a gaming PC desktop with a more robust graphics card and better airflow to keep performance during extended game sessions. If that’s your situation, then we have also spotted some savings on the Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop that is now receiving a $200 discount when you add the on-page coupon, meaning that you can get your new Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop for just $1,500.

The Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB storage space, 16GB RAM, 600W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics. You also get three RGB ring fans for maximum airflow, a gaming case with tempered glass, and enough power to run your favorite games.

You can also add a new HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to your package since it’s now available for $60 after a $30 discount, and if you want to set the mood for your whole room, you can also consider the Phillips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth 75W Smart LED Bulb that now sells for $40 after a $10 discount that represents 20 percent savings.

Google Pixel 5

The Google Pixel 5 was officially launched back in September 2020, which means that it’s had its fair time on the market, and it is still a decent choice for those who want to get a taste of the whole Pixel experience. It is now available for just $450 at Woot.com. The Google Pixel 5 arrived with a $699 price tag, which means that you would be saving $150 if you finally end up getting one. This model comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and other cool features. However, Woot’s deal will only be available until midnight.

Still, there are more ways for you to get your hands on a Google Pixel 5, as Amazon is also letting you pick one up for less. It is currently receiving a $90 discount, leaving it available for $600. However, this device is also eligible for more savings. You can add an extra $511 savings when you trade in one of your current devices. So, check it out.

Apple AirPods gen-3

Finally, you can save on the latest iteration of Apple’s entry-level AirPods that are now selling for $150 after a $29 discount that will get you 16 percent savings. The Apple Air Pods feature a new design, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to help you feel like you’re in the middle of a jam session. Also, you get adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the music to what you hear. The third-generation AirPods will also deliver long battery life and water resistance. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired gaming headset that sells for $25.14 after scoring a 50 percent discount.