Best deals today: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Galaxy Tabs, Sony headphones, and more

16-inch MacBook Pro

Today's best deals start with one of the best laptops on the market, as you can now purchase a new 16-inch MacBook Pro for just $2,249 after receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. These savings are being applied to the 2021 model, which comes packed with Apple's M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio. You also get longer battery life than most laptops, as it will perfectly deliver up to 21 hours, depending on how you use it.

However, you don't need to spend that much money on a new Mac if you spend most of your time home since you can also consider going for the more affordable 2020 version of the Apple Mac Mini, which now sells for $570 after receiving two discounts. The first savings come with $40 on the product's landing page, while the second part will show up at checkout, giving you a total of $129 savings. The Mac mini comes powered by Apple's M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is one of the best and most powerful MacBook Pro options available for Mac users. It comes packed with tons of power, which can go all the way up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage space, and a potent processor with up to 10-core CPI and a 32-core GPU.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

We move on to the Android department, where you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for as low as $443 after scoring a 27 percent discount that will get you $167 savings. This model comes with a 12.4-inch display, Wi-Fi-only support, 64GB storage space, and you also get a couple of accessories in the box, including an S Pen and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover in Mystic Black.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch display that delivers brilliant color indoors or outdoors, making it a perfect device for those interested in media consumption. However, you can also use this tablet to study or to take notes. And it's even good enough to make an occasional doodle or two if you like to draw.

Of course, you can also opt for the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 that now goes for $578 after picking up a 17 percent discount. This means that you can take this great tablet home and still manage to save $121 on your purchase. This model comes with a smaller 11-inch LCD screen, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent option for those who want a new Android tablet with a large display and a very budget-friendly price tag.

Sony WH-1000XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are still a great option for those who don’t want to pay $398 for the recently launched Sony WH-1000XM5. The previous iteration has received a $50 price cut on its three different colored variants. However, I strongly suggest you add the Blue version to your cart and leave it there for some days, as I saw them going for $236.08 earlier today. So with luck, you could score more than $160 savings on your new pair of headphones.

Another popular product that received an important price cut comes from Apple, as you can now purchase a new pair of second-generation Apple AirPods for just $100, which means $59 less than their original price tag. Or you can choose to wait, as they have been going down to $90 every once in a while.

Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4 feature a comfortable design for long hours of use, up to 30 hours of non-stop music, active noise canceling, and more.

LG CineBeam Projector

The LG HU70LA DLP 140-inch 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector is also on sale, and you can take one for $1,260 after a very compelling 30 percent discount that will help you keep $540 in your bank account. The LG CineBeam Projector comes with support for your favorite digital assistants, including Alexa, and a lite version of LG’s webOS software to control what you see. You also get HDR10 and 1,500 ANSI Lumens support, so don’t worry; you will get to enjoy a very clear and bright image.

And if you want to go for a higher-end option, you can also consider going for the Hisense PX1 Triple-Laser Ultra-Short Throw Home Theater Projector that sells for $2,498 after picking up a 24 percent discount that translates to $802 savings. This option comes powered by Android TV, and you get a 4K UHD resolution with HDR10, 30W Dolby Atmos Sound, and a very bright image with 2,000 Lumens of power.

LG CineBeam Projector The LG CineBeam Projector comes with 4K UHD resolution, up to 140-inch in screen area, Alexa built-in, up to 1500 ANSI Lumens.

Philips Hue A19 LED Smart Bulb

Finally, we have the Philips Hue White, and Color Ambiance 2-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb selling for just $77 after receiving a 15 percent discount that will be available when you add the on-page coupon. This means you would pay around $38 for each light bulb, which is great considering that they usually go for $45 apiece. However, this is the color-enabled version, and if you want a more affordable option, then you should consider going for the Philips Hue White A21 High Lumen Smart Bulb that now sells for $19 after receiving a $3 discount.

And if you want more color in your life, you can also check out the Govee TV LED Backlights with Camera, which now goes for $60 after receiving a $30 discount representing 3 percent savings. This option will do wonders for your 55-65-inch smart TVs, and it also works with Alexa.