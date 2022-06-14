Best deals today: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and more

16-inch MacBook Pro

We start today’s deals with one of Apple’s latest laptops, as the 2021 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently receiving a $200 discount that lets you take one home for $2,299. This will get you Cupertino’s largest laptop with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM. Further, you get one of Apple’s most powerful processors, as this model features the Apple M1 Pro chip that packs a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU that will help you fly through everyday tasks.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also includes a 16-core Neural Engine for up to 5 times faster machine learning performance longer battery life that will go all the way up to 21 hours, depending on what you’re doing on your laptop.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, there are more affordable options to consider if your budget isn’t that flexible. For instance, you can also check out the MSI GP66 gaming laptop that is now available for $1,700 after the latest 15 percent discount that will get you $300 savings. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and more.

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is one of the best and most powerful MacBook Pro options available for Mac users. It comes packed with tons of power, which can go all the way up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage space, and a potent processor with up to 10-core CPI and a 32-core GPU.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Next up, we have one of the best tablets on the market, as the iPad Pro is currently receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage space and Wi-Fi-only support on its Silver color option. In other words, you can take one of these babies home with you for $999.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a bright 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a TrueDepth camera system featuring an ultrawide camera with Center Stage that’s going to be very useful if you use your tablet for conferences and video calls.

You also get ultrafast Wi-Fi speeds, long-lasting battery life, a Thunderbolt port for fast external storage, displays and docks, stereo sound, Face ID for biometric verification, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. But the most important upgrade found on this model is that it comes powered by Apple’s first-generation Apple M1 chip, which makes this tablet as potent as a Mac.

And suppose you’re only looking for a new tablet to start reading your favorite eBooks. In that case, you can also consider checking out Amazon’s entry-level Kindle, that's now available for $60 after a 33 percent discount that will get you a $30 discount.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Apple’s M1-powered 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are some of the most powerful tablets in the market, as they feature the same chip found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more. Just add a Magic Keyboard or an Apple Pencil to your setup to enjoy the iPad Pro’s full potential.

Motorola Edge +

Motorola is also getting some love, as you can now purchase a new 2022 model of the Moto Edge Plus for just $900 after the latest $100 discount. This phone comes packed with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chips available on the market, plus you also get 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space.

The Moto Edge Plus also comes with a great 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rates, a 4,800mAh battery, a convenient camera setup that features a primary 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 60MP selfie shooter for you to look great in all your shots.

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) The new Edge Plus from Motorola is the high-end flagship smartphone from the company. It features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, OLED display, a triple camera setup with 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Samsung M8 Series Smart Monitor

Samsung is also letting you save on its latest M8 Series Smart Monitor, which is now available for $600 after picking up a 14 percent discount that represents $100 savings on its 32-inch model. The Samsung M8 Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor will also double up as a smart TV, as you can use it without the need of your laptop or PC to stream content from your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

The M8 Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor also features Apple AirPlay support, Wi-Fi connectivity, and built-in speakers for you to experience a great media experience.

As always, we have considered adding a more budget-friendly option to the selection, as the Samsung M5 Series FHD 1080p Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is also on sale on its 24-inch model. In other words, you can upgrade your home office with this smart monitor for $184 after scoring a 20 percent discount representing $46 savings.

Samsung M8 Series Smart Monitor The Samsung M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is a perfect option for those who want to enjoy a crisp and bright image, along with the benefits of having a smart TV with 60Hz refresh rates and smart assistants already built-in.

ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4 Wireless Gaming Headset

Finally, we have the ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4 Wireless Gaming Headset with USB-C 2.4 GHz Adapter that is now receiving a massive 50 percent discount, which means that you can boost your gaming experience with this outstanding product for just $100. You will be able to keep $100 savings in your pocket.

The ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4 Wireless Gaming Headset features an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone, which means that your voice will be heard perfectly clear while playing with your friends or when streaming, in case you’re into that. Further, this is a very practical solution for those who own several gaming consoles and a gaming PC, as it is compatible with your PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the latest Xbox gaming consoles.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can also consider going for the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset that now goes for $40 after scoring another 50 percent discount. And guess what? This model is also compatible with the latest and best gaming consoles.