Best deals today: Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro, the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, and more

14-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals include Apple’s most powerful laptops, as the 14-inch MacBook Pro is now available starting at $1,799 after scoring a $200 discount representing 10 percent savings. This will get you a new Silver or Space Gray model with an Apple M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU, a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

The same $200 discount is also applied to the 1TB storage model, meaning you can take one home for $2,299. However, your color options will be limited to the Space Gray variant. If you want the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can choose to get yours for $2,299 after picking up an 8 percent discount. You will get a larger 16-inch display, Apple's M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage under the hood.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Suppose you want a more affordable option that’s not so portable. In that case, you can check out Apple’s 2021 version of the 24-inch iMac, which is now available for $1,235 after picking up a $64 discount. This option comes with Apple's M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

14-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops. It features Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and more under the hood. It is a fantastic tool for creators and anyone who wants amazing battery life on their laptop.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14

If you’re not into Macs, you can also check out the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, which is now available for $1,050 after receiving a 19 percent discount. This model comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a secondary display called ScreenPad Plus that’s meant to help you become more productive.

You can also check out some of the current deals available on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and the Surface Pro 8 that start at $700 after the latest discounts at Amazon.com, meaning that they will be a bit more forgiving with your budget while still helping you complete your schoolwork and other important tasks.

You can also use the $250 savings you’d get with the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 to get a new Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive that now goes for $225 after a 22 percent discount. This will get you 2TB extra storage to keep your important files safe. And if you want more options, we have also spotted some savings on the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD that now goes for $150 after the latest 17 percent discount.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Take your creativity to the next level with the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, which comes with a beautiful and curious design that features two displays, stylus input, and tons of awesome specs under the hood.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Moving on to the smartphone segment, we have found some interesting savings on the TCL 20 Pro 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone that now goes for $400 after you add the on-page coupon that will get you $100 savings. This phone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP OIS shooter.

Under the hood, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging. And if you’re looking for a more premium option, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Galaxy S22 that now goes for $700 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and one of the best cameras on a smartphone.

TCL 20 Pro 5G The TCL 20 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 4,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging, and other great features.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

And since we already started talking about Samsung, we must also include the latest deal applied to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that are now up for grabs at just $96 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This model comes with noise-canceling, a lightweight design that makes them ultra-comfortable and ready for all-day use. You also get to hear what goes around you with Ambient Sound and a long-lasting battery with their charging case.

And suppose you want a more budget-friendly option. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that now go for just $20 after receiving an insane 76 percent discount at Woot.com.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest TWS product from Samsung, which promises a great listening experience with ANC in a new lightweight design. At $70, it is hard to ignore them, especially if you already own a smartphone from Samsung.

TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV

Finally, we have found a price drop on the TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV that now starts at $400 on its 50-inch model, which is $30 less than its regular price tag. The 55-inch variant now sells for $430 after selling for more than $450. However, the best option comes with the 65-inch model that now goes for $550 down from an $800 price tag, which means you will be able to score $250 savings.

The TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV comes with a beautiful 4K LED display capable of 60Hz refresh rates; Quantum Dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume. Contrast Control Zones will also help you receive notable differences between bright and dark areas of the image for full detail, depth, and dimension. This model also runs on Google TV, so if you want to add the Roku experience to your new smart TV, you can also check out the latest deal on the Roku Ultra 2022 streaming device that sells for $80 after scoring a $20 discount.