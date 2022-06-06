Best deals today: Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG Ultragear gaming monitors, the latest iPad Air, and more

13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s WWDC 2022 arrived with tons of incredible surprises, including the announcement of a new M2 processor and a couple of M2-powered MacBooks. However, this has also made some of the current models a bit more affordable. For instance, you can now purchase a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor for as low as $1,150 after an 11 percent discount that will get you $149 savings.

This deal will get you a new 2020 version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with a stunning 13.3-inch Retina Display with 500 nits of brightness, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, your color options will be limited to Silver, as the Space Gray model isn’t available for purchase at the moment.

If your budget is a bit tight, then you should also consider checking out the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5, which now goes for $650 after the latest $50 discount. This model comes with a larger 14-inch touchscreen NanoEdge display. It also packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB storage space, and 8GB RAM. And to make things even more interesting, you also get a stylus built-in.

LG Ultragear gaming monitor

Next up, we have an excellent selection of gaming monitors you can connect to your gaming laptop, Mac, or PC. First, we have LG’s 34-inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS Curved Gaming Monitor with 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rates. It also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate, and it comes with an adjustable stand that will let you accommodate your display to best fit your viewing angle. It is now available for $974 after the latest 22 percent discount, representing $266 savings.

Of course, there are more affordable options for you to choose from, including the 27-inch 1080p model that goes for $197 after a $53 discount or get the more affordable 24-inch model with the same resolution for $157 after a $43 discount.

And you can complete the package with the Razer Nommo Pro: THX Certified Premium Audio PC Gaming Speakers, which are now going for $480 after receiving a 20 percent discount that represents $120 savings. These PC gaming speakers feature Dolby Virtual Surround Sound, a LED illuminated control pod, a downward-firing subwoofer, and more.

Apple iPad Air

We have also spotted the 2022 Apple iPad Air version available for just $559 after scoring a $40 discount that represents 7 percent savings on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage under the hood. This model comes with a similar design to the one we saw on the previous iPad Air model, but at least you get new color options to tell them apart.

However, the most important feature comes under the hood, as the new iPad Air comes with Apple’s M1 processor with Neural Engine, which means tons of crazy power for you to do anything you want. It also sports a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an anti-reflective coating, all-day battery life, and Touch ID for biometric security.

If you want more storage space on your new iPad Air, I’d suggest you go for the Space Gray model with 256GB storage space, as it is the only model scoring a 9 percent discount, meaning that you would have to pay $679 instead of $749 for yours.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Now, moving on to the audio department, we find that Adorama has some interesting deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over the Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones that are now available for $278 after receiving a very interesting 20 percent discount that will help you keep $70 in your pocket. In other words, you can score a pair of amazing headphones with active noise canceling, excellent sound, and a long-lasting battery for less than other premium options.

And suppose you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones. In that case, you can also consider the Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds that are now available for $228 after receiving an 18 percent discount that will get you $50 savings.

These earbuds won’t deliver the same battery life as the larger over-ear solution, but you also get noise canceling, two color options to choose from, up to 24 hours of battery life, and an IPX4 rating, so you don’t have to worry about a splash or two.

Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV

Finally, we have the Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV available for $430 on its 55-inch model over at Amazon.com. This product doesn’t reveal any apparent savings, but you must be aware that it arrived with a $700 price tag. This deal will help you save $270 on a new smart TV, which isn’t so bad.

This model comes with a beautiful QLED display that will deliver 60Hz refresh rates, support for Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound cinema technology, and other great features that will make you enjoy your purchase. Plus, you also get support for the best streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, and more. And you can also improve the mood of your home with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat that is now available for $199 after the latest 20 percent discount that will help you save $50.