Best deals today: Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG smart TVs, iPhone cases, and more

13-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals start with one of Apple’s most popular laptops, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available for $1,198 after receiving a $101 discount that represents 8 percent savings on its Silver color variant. This will get you a new laptop with a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor under the hood.

Of course, you can also opt for the 512GB storage variant, as it now sells for $1,450, which is $49 more affordable than its Space Gray color option.

And if you’re looking for crazy deals, we suggest you check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 13.3 QXGA OLED Tablet that now sells for $1,099 after scoring an insane 56 percent discount that will let you keep $1,400 in your pocket. This device features an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a unique design that will make it stand out no matter where you go.

LG Class OLED evo Gallery Edition

Next up, we have some great deals in the smart TV department, where you can purchase a new 65-inch LG Class OLED Evo Gallery Edition G2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV for $2,749 after scoring an 8 percent discount that represents more than $250 savings. And the best part is that purchasing this smart TV will get you $600 savings on the S95QR soundbar, up to $300 on the S90QY soundbar, and other great options.

LG’s Class OLED Evo Gallery Edition G2 Smart TV features voice control features, an A9 gen-5 AI Processor 4K to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching, a home cinema experience with Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, voice control with your favorite digital assistants and more.

However, you can also consider going for the more affordable LG Class QNED80 Series 4K smart TV that starts at $697 after scoring a 23 percent discount on its 50-inch model that will get you more than $200 savings. However, you will score the best savings with the 86-inch model that now sells for $ 2,297 after the latest $600 price drop.

HP OMEN QHD Curved Monitor

And since we have already started talking about beautiful displays, we must also include a couple of gaming monitors for you to improve your gaming experience. First up, we have the 27-inch HP OMEN QHD Curved Monitor that is now available for $430 after a recent $100 discount that represents 19 percent savings. This model includes a gorgeous 27-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and other great features, including EyeSafe.

If you’re looking for a similar product, we have also spotted the Cooler Master GM27-FQSA 27-inch 2K IPS PC Monitor that supports 165Hz refresh rates. The best part is that it is receiving a $60 discount, which becomes available when you select the on-page coupon, meaning that you can take yours home for just $410. Or get the larger 34-inch ASUS Ultrawide HDR Gaming Monitor that now sells for $370 after an $89 discount.

Samsung Sound Tower MX-T70

Next on this list, we have the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T70, which comes with a whopping 1,500 Watts of power and a massive 43 percent discount that lets you take one of these babies home for just $398, which is way better than having to pay $700 for one. The Sound Tower MX-T70 is one of Samsung’s best audio products for those who like to party on the go, as it comes with a built-in subwoofer, bi-directional sound that will deliver a room-filling experience, LED party lights, and more.

And suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option that won’t be as great for throwing a party. In that case, you can also check out the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A Wireless Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone that sells for $176 after scoring a 30 percent discount that will help you save $74 on your purchase. Or get the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker that now goes for $250 after receiving a $50 discount.

iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe

Finally, we have also spotted some excellent savings on Apple cases for the iPhone 13, as you can now get your hands on a new Apple iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe for just $39 after receiving a 20 percent discount that represents $10 savings. This case is great because of its thin, light, and easy-to-grip design that is crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and other flexible materials to deliver extra protection for your device.

You can also check out the latest savings on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe, that now sells for $39 after receiving the same $10 discount. And since you’re already here, you can also check out the latest savings on the Apple MagSafe Charger that now goes for $36.50 after a 6 percent discount, or pick up a new Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter for your device since it is now getting a $1 discount, leaving it available for $18.