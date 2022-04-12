Best deals today: Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG Gram 17, and more

13-inch MacBook Pro

We have amazing news for those interested in getting a new Mac, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently receiving a $249 discount on its 512GB storage model, which means that you can get yours for just $1,250. This will get you a new M1-powered MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM in Silver. Savings will come in two parts, as the first $199 discount is found on the product’s landing page, while the extra $50 savings will be reflected at checkout. You can also opt for the 256GB storage model, which is also on sale. This model is also available in Silver, and you can get one for $1,100 after a 15 percent discount representing $199 savings.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was launched back in 2020, but it is still one of the best laptops in the market. It features a beautiful Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, super-fast SSD storage, an active cooling system that will help it sustain incredible performance, and up to 20 hours of battery life depending on how you use your laptop.

LG Gram Laptop 17

Another great option for those looking to purchase a new laptop comes as the LG Gram Laptop 17, which is currently receiving a very interesting 24 percent discount that lets you purchase one for $1,397. TheLG Gram Laptop 17 usually sells for $1,850, which means you get to save $453. In addition, it comes with a 17-inch WQXGA IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and all the ports you need to connect your favorite accessories, monitors, and more.

The more affordable option of the LG Gram Laptop 17 comes with Windows 11 out of the box, but you can also get the Windows 10 version for $1,465, which is still better than having to pay $1,850 for one. You can also add an LG 27-inch Ultragear FHD gaming monitor to your package. It currently receives a 40 percent discount that translates to $120 savings, leaving this amazing gaming monitor available for just $180.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is, without a doubt, an interesting phone. It may not be as popular as Microsoft would want, but at least it will start to get more appealing as its discounts get better. For instance, you can currently pick up a new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 for $1,000 after scoring a $500 discount that translates to 33 percent savings. This will get you a new and unlocked 5G device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

However, you must be very sure you absolutely love this device, as you may still be able to find better, more useful devices for the same price. I mean, you could get almost every variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series for about the same price, or even less if you have some devices to trade-in.

Either way, you will only be able to get the best out of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 if you purchase some of its accessories, including the Surface Slim Pen 2, the Surface Duo Pen 2 Cover, and more.

Luna Controller

The Luna controller is currently receiving a $20 discount, which means you can pick one up for $50. This gaming controller is “The best wireless controller for Luna,” Amazon’s new cloud gaming service, which lets you access Amazon’s custom game servers. This controller will deliver low latency, and it will connect easily with compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. The Luna controller features low friction thumbsticks, a comfortable textured grip, and wireless gameplay.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Finally, we have also spotted savings on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that are currently available for $150 after picking up a 25 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings. These amazing earbuds feature active noise cancelation, a compact design, Jabra’s MultiSensor Voice Technology, up to 30 hours of listening time with their carrying case, and crystal-clear calls.