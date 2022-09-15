Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find several MacBook models, iPhone 14 cases, LG smart TVs, and more on sale

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals selection includes tons of amazing products starting with Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro model, which now receives a $100 discount at Amazon.com. This option is powered by Apple’s latest M2 chip, which will help you get work done faster thanks to its next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. This model, however, comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and impressive 20-hour battery life. Unfortunately, it looks identical to its predecessor, which isn’t such a bad thing if you love the idea of having Apple’s Touch Bar, the same design and color options that came with the M1 version that launched in 2020, and the best part is that you can pick one up for $1,199.

The latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air is also on sale, and it’s receiving the same $100 discount, which means you get a new laptop with a fresh design and a $1,099 price tag. Of course, this model is also powered by the M2 chip and includes 8GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the more affordable M1-powered MacBook Air that sells for $929.

However, the best MacBook Pro deal comes with the 14-inch model that now goes for $2,100, thanks to the latest $399 savings. This option comes with Apple’s M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other cool features.

Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop

We have also spotted significant savings on a couple of Windows laptops for those who aren’t necessarily in love with the idea of getting a Mac. For instance, you can take home the Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,788 after scoring a 9 percent discount that will help you keep $180 in your pocket. This gaming beast comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i6 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics.

You can also go for a more affordable Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop that comes with a $1,399 price tag after a very compelling 18 percent discount that represents $325 savings. However, you must be OK with purchasing a pre-owned laptop, as this is a renewed model that will most likely give you a fantastic gaming experience.

We have also spotted some cool deals on the Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop that now goes for $899 after receiving a 26 percent discount, and the best part is that you can also equip your new gaming laptop with the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that goes for just $98 after a 30 percent discount. The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is also on sale, and it is now available for $37 after an insane 40 percent discount.

11-inch iPad Pro

Coming back to Apple territory, we have found some nice savings on some of the best iPad models around, as you can currently purchase a new 11-inch iPad Pro starting at $749 after scoring a $50 discount. This will get you a new WiFi-only model with 128GB of storage space in Silver. However, the best savings come with the 512GB model in Space Gray, that’s getting a 14 percent discount. In other words, you can take this M1-powered iPad home for just $946.

Or course, you can opt for the more affordable 10.2-inch entry-level iPad, which now goes for $280 after seeing a 15 percent discount. This model usually sells for $329, which means that you can get one and score up to $49 savings, which will be useful to get the first-generation Apple Pencil, which is now available for just $70 after a 29 percent discount.

LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD Smart TV

Smart TVs are also on sale, and you can get an amazing media experience with the LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD Smart TV, which is now receiving an impressive 36 percent discount on its 65-inch model, which leaves it up for grabs at $897. Typically fetching for $1,400, this huge discount will help you score more than $500, which makes this a very compelling deal for those looking for a new smart TV.

However, you can also check out LG’s C1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV that now sells for $2,007 after receiving a 16 percent discount that will get you more than $400 savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can check out the more affordable Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED 55-Inch Class Google Smart TV for $698 after a 37 percent discount that will get you $400 savings.

iPhone 14 cases

Finally, you will find great savings on the latest iPhone 14 cases over at Amazon.com, as Totallee’s official storefront is letting you save 20 percent on your purchase when you add promo code 14TWENTY at checkout, which means that you will be able to pick up a new Totallee iPhone 14 Clear Case or the Totallee iPhone 14 Color Case for just $31, which means you get $8 savings.

Of course, you can choose to go for a rugged cover design and check out the latest savings on the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case for the iPhone 14 and the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Series Case for iPhone 14, which are receiving 7 percent savings with coupon. You can also use these cases to protect your iPhone 13, or check out every other option that’s currently on sale, as you will also find cases for your favorite Apple products.