Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.

However, you can score better savings when you opt for the 2TB storage model with LTE support, as this version is now selling for $2,049 after seeing an exciting $350 discount representing 15 percent savings.

Echo Show 10

Moving on, we have the third generation Echo Show 10 receiving a $50 discount, leaving this amazing smart display available for $200. The Echo Show 10 comes with a 10.1-inch HD display that’s designed to move with you, meaning that you will always appear in the center of your video calls. You can also browse through recipes or watch your favorite shows, as it is also packed with speakers that deliver premium, directional sound. And the best part is that these savings are applied to its Charcoal and Glacier White color variants, so you don’t have to compromise your selection to get the best savings.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider picking up a second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 that now sells for $100 after receiving a $30 discount representing 23 percent savings. This option comes with a smaller 8-inch HD touch display, but you will be able to enjoy most of the features that come with the Echo Show 10, including Alexa built-in, which means that it will be great for those looking to control their smart devices via voice commands.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Moving to the audio department, we have spotted 19 percent savings on the Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones that now sell for $228. These amazing earbuds usually sell for $280, which means that you will be able to score more than $30 in savings. In addition, the Sony WF-1000XM4 will deliver exceptional sound quality with the new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec, crystal clear calls, noise canceling, an IPX4 rating, and up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on.

And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider picking up a pair of Echo Buds that sell for $100 after scoring a 29 percent discount representing $40 savings. These come in a wireless charging case; the best part is that you will receive up to 15 hours of battery life. And if you can live without wireless charging, you can pick up a pair for as low as $80.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $230 after the latest 18 percent savings that will help you keep $50 in your pocket. This beautiful Bluetooth speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 and provides superior wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining communication with your phone, tablet, or computer.

However, that’s not the only Bluetooth speaker on sale, as you can also check out the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Powerful Portable Speaker, which sells for $178 after scoring a 36 percent discount that will get you more than $100 savings. Or get the more affordable Bose SoundLink Color II that goes for $79 after receiving a 39 percent discount that will get you $50 savings.

Razer Seiren X USB

Finally, you can score $60 savings on the Razer Seiren X USB Digital Microphone and Headphone Amplifier that now sells for $99. This model usually goes for $159, but the latest 38 percent discount makes it a more compelling option for those who want a new microphone. Of course, you can also consider going for the Elgato Wave:3 in White which comes with a $120 price tag after the latest $30 discount that represents 20 percent savings. And if that’s not what you’re looking for, then you can also check out the HyperX SoloCast that sells for just $35 after a $25 discount that will get you the best deal of this selection thanks to its 42 percent savings.