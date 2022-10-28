Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the previous generation iPad Pro with an M1 processor, and other great devices on sale

iPad Pro

Today’s best deals start with Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models, as the 11-inch iPad Pro variant with 128GB storage space is receiving a $100 discount. This option usually went for $799, but the recent upgrade with an M2 processor has made this version more affordable, leaving it up for grabs at $700. However, I strongly recommend you go for the 256GB model that is currently listed for $703. And don’t worry if you miss out; recheck every 30 minutes, as it seems that Amazon is trying to get rid of its remaining stock to make room for the new models.

You can also find savings on the ninth-generation iPad that now sells for $299 after scoring a $30 discount. This model comes with 64GB storage and a 10.2-inch display. It may not look as cool as the latest iteration, but it will still be more than perfect for those who want to watch their favorite shows, take notes or draw with the first-generation Apple Pencil. And if you want a more powerful option, you can also check out Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, which sells for $519 on its Wi-Fi-only version with 64GB storage after picking up an $80 discount.

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Apple's 2021 version of the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with Apple's M1 chip and more than enough RAM under the hood to make it an amazing option for those looking for a new and powerfull tablet. View at Amazon

VIZIO MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV

Next up, we have the 75-inch VIZIO MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV that’s currently receiving a $100 discount. This model is one of VIZIO’s best options on the market, as it features Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, 120Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, plus Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Alexa Built-in. Those interested in one will have the chance to take one home for $1,099. And if that’s a bit too much for your budget, then you can opt for the more affordable VIZIO M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV that also comes with a 75-inch display for $928.

You can also add Feit Electric Smart Light Bulbs to your cart, as a three-pack will only cost you $20 after receiving a 49 percent discount. These smart lightbulbs will let you change colors and lighting intensity to create the perfect mood to watch a movie or do anything you want.

VIZIO MQX Series VIZIO's MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, 120Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. View at Amazon

Samsung M70B Series 4K Smart Monitor

And since we’re talking about great displays, we have also spotted some cool savings on Samsung’s 43-inch M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor that now sells for $315 after receiving a huge 37 percent discount. In addition, this smart monitor features 4ms response times, 60Hz refresh rates, HDR10, and more, making it an excellent choice for those occasional gamers who want to lay back and relax after a long day of work.

You will also be able to save on the Acer Predator X34 1900R Curved 34-inch UltraWide QHD Gaming Monitor that currently sells for $900 after seeing an $85 discount. And if that’s still out of your grasp, you can also consider checking out Samsung’s S60A Series 27-Inch WQHD Computer Monitor that goes for $332 after getting a 12 percent discount.

Samsung M70B Series Smart Monitor Samsung's M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor & Streaming TV comes with 60Hz refresh rates, 4ms response times, and other great features. View at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Finally, you can save on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD, which is now selling for just $150 after an insane 67 percent discount. This external solid-state drive will get you transfer speeds of up to 1050MB per second, and the best part is that it will also get you $310 savings.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD, that’s now available for $85 after receiving a $25 discount. But then again, you can also get the 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD with up to 2,00MB/s transfer speeds for $540, thanks to the latest 40 percent discount.