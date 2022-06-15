Best deals today: Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Smart TV, and more

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

We start today’s best deals with Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, which is currently receiving a $200 discount on its 1TB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support. This means that you can take one home for just $1,300. In addition, the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, the amazing TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, Face ID for biometric authentication, and other great features.

You can also opt for the more affordable options that start selling at $749 after scoring a $50 discount on its Space Gray color variant. However, we recommend you go for the Silver option, as this one sells for $40 after picking up a more compelling $60 discount.

You can also check out the larger 12.9-inch model that is also on sale, and if you already purchased one of these amazing tablets, you could also consider going for the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro that now sells for $299 after receiving a 14 percent discount that will help you keep $50 in your pocket.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro comes powered by Apple’s M1 processor, which means you get the same performance as its larger brother, but with a smaller canvas.

Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Smart TV

Next up, we have the Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Smart TV that is now available for $1,498 after receiving a 21 percent discount that will get you more than $402 savings on its 75-inch model. The Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Smart TV features Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa compatibility, which means that you will be able to control your TV with simple voice commands.

You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch version that sells for $949 after the latest 6 percent discount that will get you $60 savings, which is better than going for the 50-inch model that sells for $998.

And if you’re still looking for more options, you can check out the VIZIO M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV that now sells for $859 after scoring a massive 35 percent discount on its 75-inch variant. This model comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and other great features. And if that’s still too much for your wallet to handle, you can also consider the smaller 50-inch version that goes for $488 after a 30 percent discount that will get you $212 savings.

Sony X90J Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV Get one of Sony’s best smart TVs on the market, as the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90J Series: BRAVIA XR Full-Array LED Smart Google TV is now on sale. It comes with Dolby Vision, Cognitive Processor XR to deliver amazing image quality, and other great features.

Garmin Instinct

We have great news for those looking for a new smartwatch, as you can now save 36 percent of the final price of your Garmin Instinct rugged outdoor watch that is now available for $161, down from its regular $250 price tag.

The Garmin Instinct includes some of the best features found on a smartwatch. You get accurate GPS, Glonass and Galileo, heart rate monitoring, a 3-axis compass, a tough build that will help it withstand a beating, as it was constructed to US Military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance, and up to 14 days of charge in smartwatch mode, or 16 hours in GPS mode for those interested in a smartwatch with a long-lasting battery.

Of course, you can also opt for the higher-end Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which now goes for $244 after a 30 percent discount, or pick up Fossil Men's Gen 6 44mm smartwatch which now goes for $237 after picking up a 21 percent discount.

Garmin Instinct The Garmin Instinct is a perfect smartwatch for those who love to go out on an adventure, as it features a rugged design, long-lasting battery, and other great features.

Nintendo Switch OLED

We have now stumbled upon a rare deal applied to the Nintendo Switch, as its higher-end OLED variant sells for $322 after scoring an $18 discount that represents 5 percent savings. Indeed, it may not seem like much, but Nintendo isn’t known for giving out deals on its gaming consoles.

The Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a 7-inch OLED display, a wide and adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, enhanced audio, and other great features. Suppose you’re looking for other, more affordable options. In that case, we suggest you head to Best Buy, where you will find the same model selling for $300 in certified refurbished condition, which is $50 more affordable than its regular $350 price tag. Or go for the more affordable Nintendo Switch Lite that goes for $160 after a $40 discount, which is also refurbished.

And if you’re looking for options to keep your device safe, you can also check out the HORI Nintendo Switch Premium Vault Case that now goes for $22 after scoring a 16 percent discount. OR drop the Joy-Cons and get the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Ergonomic Controller for Handheld Mode for $51 after the latest 15 percent discount.

Nintendo Switch OLED The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently one of the best gaming consoles on the market, as it lets you play your games on a huge display when at home or in handheld mode with you need to hit the road.

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor

Other gaming deals include the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor, which is now available for $227 after the latest 35 percent discount that will help you keep $123 in your pocket. This amazing gaming monitor comes with a 27-inch FHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, G-SYNC compatibility, a virtually borderless design, plus a sturdy stand that will let you move your monitor around to best fit your viewing angle.

And you can also improve your workstation with the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard that now goes for $158 after receiving a 21 percent discount. Or go for the more budget-friendly Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which goes for $90 after a $20 discount and will get you 18 percent savings.