Best deals today: Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, Razer’s Blade Pro 17, and more

11-inch iPad Pro

We start today’s deals with the 11-inch iPad Pro that is now receiving a very attractive $249 discount, which leaves the 2TB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support up for grabs at $1,650. Savings come in two parts, as the device shows $149 savings on the landing page, while the extra $100 savings will appear at checkout. Of course, you can also consider going for the more affordable 128GB storage model that sells for $728 after receiving a $71 discount on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also opt for the latest M1-powered iPad Air, which now sells for $559 after a $40 discount. Or head over to Best Buy, where you can still purchase the previous version of the iPad Air for just $400 after the latest $200 savings. Either way, you would get a new tablet with a 10.9-inch display and support for the latest Apple Pencil and other goodies.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro comes powered by Apple’s M1 processor, which means you get the same performance as its larger brother, but with a smaller canvas.

Razer Blade Pro 17

We have seen several deals on some of the best gaming laptops during the last couple of days, but one more won’t hurt, especially when you consider that you can now save more than $1,200 on a new Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop. This powerful gaming laptop usually sells for $3,200, but the latest 38 percent discount lets you take one home for just $1,999. Indeed, it’s not the latest model, but it will deliver outstanding performance thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics. And don’t worry about looking for an external monitor, as this baby packs a massive 17.3-inch FHD display that will reach up to 300Hz refresh rates.

Now, you should also pick up a new external drive to store all your downloads, favorite content, and games. With that in mind, I suggest you check out the Kingston XS2000 2TB High-Performance Portable SSD with USB-C, which sells for $195 after seeing a $90 discount that represents 32 percent savings. Or go for a more affordable PNY EliteX-PRO 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C Portable Solid State Drive that sells for just $66.

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is a great option for those looking for a new battle station you can take anywhere you go. It comes with tons of power under the hood, a large 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rates, and other great features.

Sony X85K Series Smart TV

Smart TV deals have also been crazy, and we have just spotted some more options to choose from, starting with the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series, which is now receiving an $801.99 discount on its 85-inch model, meaning that you can take this bad boy home for $1,998. Of course, you can opt for smaller models that will deliver smaller savings, including the 55-inch version that sells for $798 after receiving a 20 percent discount.

If you want more affordable options, you can check out the Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series smart TV that sells for $398 on its 55-inch model, or go crazy and buy a new Samsung 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV for $3,298 after a $700 discount.

Sony X85K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV Get one of Sony’s best smart TVs on the market, as the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series: BRAVIA XR Full-Array LED Smart Google TV is now on sale. It comes with Dolby Vision, Cognitive Processor XR to deliver amazing image quality, and other great features.

Razer Seiren X

We have more savings for those gamers who want to enter the streaming world or just want a better microphone to talk with their buddies during their game sessions. For instance, you can get a new ‘professional grade’ Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for just $60 after a $40 discount. This model has a built-in shock mount and supercardiod pick-up patterns in an anodized aluminum body. You will also have three different color options, but we recommend you stick with the Classic Black version, as the other ones are more expensive.

And if you want more options, you can also pick up a new HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone that is now receiving a massive 42 percent discount, which means you get to take one home for just $35. And if you want terrific audio in your workspace, you can check out the M-Audio BX3 3.5-inch Studio Monitors, which now sells for $85 after receiving a 15 percent discount.

Razer Seiren X The Razer Seiren X Professional-Grade USB Microphone is one of the best options for those looking to get a new microphone for streaming, podcasting, and more.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Finally, you can save on a new pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 that are now available for just $248 after scoring an 11 percent discount that will help you keep more than $31 in your pocket. These amazing earphones feature industry-leading noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1, exceptional quality sound, water resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC, and more. However, suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, you can also consider going for the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones, which now sell for $148 after a more compelling 26 percent discount that will get you $51 savings.