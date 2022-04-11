Best deals today: Apple Watch Series, Apple TV 4K, earphones and more

Apple Watch Series 7

We have found tons of amazing deals today, starting with Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices that currently receive up to 43 percent discounts. However, deals don’t stop there. We have also spotted some interesting deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, which is currently receiving a compelling 21 percent discount, which translates to $85 savings. This will let you purchase your new 41mm Apple Watch model with GPS-only support for just $314.

However, you can also opt for the larger 45mm model available for $359 after a $70 discount representing 16 percent savings. However, these options are available on its Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band version. You can browse through the other options to see if there’s anything you like. However, savings will vary depending on the model you choose

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple Watch Series 7 The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. It features an Always-On Retina Display that provides almost 20 percent more screen area than its predecessor. It also packs an IP6X resistance, an ECG monitor, and it’s packed with health monitoring sensors.

2021 Apple TV 4K

We saw tons of streaming products earlier today, but one more won’t hurt. The 2021 model of the Apple TV 4K is currently picking up a 15 percent discount that will get you $29 savings, meaning that you can get one for $170. This model comes packed with 64GB storage space and an Apple A12 Bionic chip to give an added boost to audio, video, and graphics for an even better game and app experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, the best streaming services on the market, and it is also AirPlay compatible, meaning you can use it to share your photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV.

2021 Apple TV 4K Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K is the perfect complement for Apple users who want to enjoy their favorite streaming services at home. It delivers an outstanding media experience and supports the most popular streaming services available.

Apple AirPods

Apple deals keep coming, as the third generation AirPods Pro is also on sale. You can pick up a pair of these amazing earbuds for just $150 after seeing a $29 discount. The latest AirPods feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to make you feel the music better, Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to your ears, an all-new contoured design that will make them feel better in your ear, a force sensor to let you control your calls, and more. Plus, they’re also sweat and water-resistant, which is amazing. The best part is that their MagSafe Charging Case will help you get up to 30 hours of listening time.

Apple AirPods Apple’s most affordable AirPods are currently on sale. They feature Apple’s H1 chip, a new contoured design, sweat and water resistance, and up to 30 hours of listening time.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

We have another great choice for those that aren’t Apple fans, as the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are also on sale. These are a more affordable option that usually sells for $99, but you can currently pick up a pair for $89 after receiving a $10 discount. The savings apply to both the Clearly White and the Olive color options, so you won’t have to compromise. The Google Pixel Buds A Series feature custom-designed 12mm Dynamic Drivers, a flush-to-ear design, auto-pause/play when you take them off, up to 24 hours of listening time with their charging case, and Google Assistant voice command support. However, what makes the Pixel Buds A-Series really special is that they deliver water and sweat resistance and a feature that detects noise and auto-adjusts volume to give you a better audio experience without having to break the bank.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a fantastic option for those looking to get a pair of headphones with water and sweat resistance, plus other great features on a budget.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

The Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller comes as the best deal on this selection as it is currently receiving a massive 50 percent discount that translates to $45 savings. This will get you a new Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller gamepad for Android devices. It will do wonders for those who love playing games on their Android devices, as it is compatible with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, xCloud, Stadia, GeForce NOW, Luna, and more. It also features pass-through charging, but your device will have to feature a USB-C port to make it work properly. You can also opt for the iPhone version, but this option is a bit more expensive, as it now sells for $75 after a $25 discount.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Take your mobile gaming experience to the next level with the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller gamepad for Android or iPhone, as it will provide gamers with a better grip, low latency, and support for the best game streaming services available.

Kindle

Amazon’s Kindle is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $55 after receiving a 39 percent discount that translates to $35 savings. This Kindle model comes with a built-in front light, and it comes with ad support, or you can opt for the no-ad version that sells for $70 after a $40 discount that represents 36 percent savings. Either way, you will get a device with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight, that’s specifically made for reading. This model comes with 8GB of storage space which means you can store thousands of your favorite titles on this e-book reading device. And maybe the best part is that you won’t have to worry that much about keeping it charged, as a single battery charge will last weeks. If you take the next step and get the Kindle Unlimited services, you will also get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.