Best deals today: Apple MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy S22, Sony earphones, and more

Apple MacBook Air

Today’s best deals will get you great savings on some of the most desirable products on the market, starting with the 2020 version of Apple’s MacBook Air which is now receiving a $99 discount across the board, which means that you will be able to buy one for just $900.

Now, don’t get too excited. This is not the recently launched model that comes with Apple’s M2 chip. Instead, it is the previous version that comes powered by the first-generation M1 processor. This model also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB on its entry-level variant, but you can also opt for the 256GB model, which is currently available for $1,150 after scoring the same $99 savings. And the best part is that you don’t have to compromise over the color variant you choose, as this deal applies to the three different versions.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also choose to get a new monitor for your laptop or your PC, and there are a couple of great options, starting with the Samsung S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor that is now available for $542 after receiving a 12 percent discount that will help you save $72. Or get the more affordable Acer EH301CUR bipx 30-inch Curved UltraWide Full HD Monitor for $247 after scoring a 17 percent discount.

MacBook Air Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 that’s currently seeing a $150 discount, meaning that you can take one home for $700. This phone comes with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and other great features. It is a great deal, but I’d feel guilty if I didn’t tell you that you can get the higher-end version of this device for just $200 at Samsung.com, thanks to the latest Samsung Discover deals. However, you must remember that most of these savings will become available after trading in an eligible device.

And since we already started talking about Samsung, we must also mention the 40mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that is now receiving a $75 discount. In other words, you can buy one for $225. In addition, this model comes with LTE-only support, advanced sleep-tracking features, an ECG monitor, and tons of sensors to keep track of your workouts.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Moving on to the audio department, we have spotted some very compelling deals on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds that are now available for $130 after scoring a 35 percent discount, which translates to $70 savings. The Sony WF-1000XM3 come in two color options, including Black and Silver, and they feature Alexa Voice Control, digital noise-canceling, up to 24 hours of battery life with their carrying case, and Quick Charge to give you up to 90 mins of music after a short 10 min charge.

You can also consider checking out the Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones that are now available for $158 after scoring a 12 percent discount that translates to $21.99 savings. Or get the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones that go for $178 after receiving the same $21.99 discount.

Sony WF-1000XM3 The Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds are a great option for those looking for more affordable noise-canceling features, long-lasting battery life, Quick Charge, and more.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

And for those who love gaming on their mobile devices, we have the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller that is now available for $55 after scoring a $45 discount on its iOS version. This gamepad for iPhone devices is compatible with the iPhone X, the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the latest iPhone 13 lineup. This amazing gamepad will make it easier for you to enjoy playing on Apple Arcade, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and more, and the best part is that you won’t run out of battery since it comes with a lightning port passthrough to keep your phone charged while you’re playing your favorite games.

The Android version of the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller is not on sale, but that doesn’t mean it is not getting some love, as it is now priced at $45, which means that it received a huge price drop, as you would regularly find it selling for $99. And suppose you want something to improve your PC gaming. In that case, you can also check out the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that now goes for $110 after scoring a 39 percent discount, which translates to $70 savings.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Take your gaming to the next level with the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller, which will give you an improved mobile gaming experience on Android and iOS devices.

Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack

Finally, we have an exciting deal on some backpacks, starting with the Razer Rogue v3 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack that is now available for $105 after seeing a 30 percent discount representing $45 savings. This backpack features a tear and water-resistant exterior, mesh side pockets for water bottles, and a dedicated laptop compartment to fit your 17-inch laptop.

If you want more affordable options, you can check out the latest deals on the Adidas Excel 6 Backpack, which starts at $37.04 with 18 color options. Or get the more affordable Herschel Packable Daypack, which goes for $24 after receiving a 25 percent discount.