Best deals today: Apple Laptops, Nintendo Switch games, and more

14-inch MacBook Pro One of Apple’s most powerful laptops in the market Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently receiving a $200 discount, which means you can pick up this outstanding laptop for $1,799 on its 512GB storage option. This deal is available on both color options, so you won’t have to compromise. You can also score $200 savings on the 1TB model in Space Gray, but you could also opt for the Silver variant that is receiving a more compelling $250 discount.

13-inch MacBook Pro Tons of power with a more affordable price tag Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro was launched back in November 2020, but it’s still one of Apple’s best laptops in the market. This option is currently available for as low as $1,199 on the Space Gray option that’s packed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and this is the only place where you can get this laptop for this price.

Apple Watch SE Apple’s budget friendly fitness & activity tracker There are tons of Apple Watch options in the market, but we have one of the best options for those interested in experiencing what it feels like to have an Apple Watch without breaking the bank. You can currently purchase a new Apple Watch SE for just $230 after receiving a very compelling 18 percent discount that will get you $29 savings. Unfortunately, this deal will be gone at midnight.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity A new spin on one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises The legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s best-selling franchises ever, and it has only gotten better since the launch of the Nintendo Switch. So now, you can get your hands on one of the latest games available for your Nintendo Switch, as it is currently receiving a whooping 50 percent discount, which means you can pick one up for $30.

TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Better sound for your Roku TV The TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for Roku TV receives a beautiful 38 percent discount, letting you purchase one for just $80. This will get you a new, easy-to-install soundbar designed to work exclusively with Roku TV. You can also pair it with a Roku Wireless Subwoofer for a better audio experience.