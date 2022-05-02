Best deals today: Apple iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and more

Apple iPad Mini

Apple’s iPad models are known for being some of the best and most powerful tablets on the market, and they get better when they get a discount now and then. For instance, you can now buy a new 2021 Apple iPad mini starting at $400 after receiving a 20 percent discount that translates to $99 savings. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only variant with 64GB storage space on any of its four different color variants.

If you want to score better savings, then you should consider the Space Gray or Starlight options with 256GB storage space, as they’re both available for $540 after picking up a $109 discount. Or you can opt for the Pink model that is now available for $10 more.

The latest iteration of the iPad mini features a smaller 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Touch ID for secure authentication, a 10-hour battery, landscape stereo speakers, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip inside, and it will also work with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

We also have to add that you can also score some attractive savings on other iPad models. The latest iPad Air is now available for $559 after receiving a $40 discount, or pick up the entry-level model for $309 after seeing a $20 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

We're still in the tablet department, and we find a couple of options that will be great for those looking for a larger canvas on their tablets, as some of the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models are on sale. First up, you can take the base model home for $650 after receiving a $50 discount. This will get you a new Android tablet with an 11-inch LCD display, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, all-day battery life, and the best part is that this tablet comes with an S Pen in the box, DeX productivity features, and more.

If you want a larger canvas, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which comes packed with the same internals and basically the same features. However, you get a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, which will help you get a better visual experience. This option is receiving a $70 discount, which means you can pick one up for $8390.

TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV

Moving on to smart TVs, we find that TCL’s Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV is now receiving a price cut, which leaves the 50-inch model selling for $400 and the larger 65-inch model scoring for $650. In other words, you can now get your new smart TVs for $30 less on the 50-inch model and $50 less on the 65-inch model. And These new prices will only get better with time, as Amazon always gives us outstanding savings.

The TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV features superior 4K UHD picture quality to provide amazing contrast, color, and detail thanks to Dolby Vision HDR, hands-free voice control, and support for the best streaming services available.

However, suppose you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can also consider Amazon’s 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series which is now available for $280 after picking up a $90 discount that represents 24 percent savings.

Roku Express 4K+

If you already have a smart TV but do not love its interface, you can also pick up a new Roku Express 4K+ streaming media player. This option features smooth wireless streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR, and you will be able to control everything with your Roku Voice Remote, which also features TV controls, and the best part is that it also includes a premium HDMI cable with your purchase. You can currently get yours for just $29 after receiving a 27 percent discount that will get you $11 savings.

However, that’s not the only Roku product on sale, as you can also purchase a new Roku Streaming Stick+ for $40 after an 11 percent discount that will get you $499 savings. Or get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K available for $39 after a 22 percent discount.

However, if it were my money, I’d definitely go for the Roku Streambar that now sells for $99 after a $30.99 discount. This streaming media player will also deliver premium audio, and you can also control it via a Roku Voice Remote. So, you would be getting a new streaming device and awesome audio to watch your favorite content.

Polk Signature Elite Speakers

Finally, we have some fantastic deals for those who want to improve the audio quality of their media setup, as Polk Signature Elite Speakers are receiving up to 14 percent savings.

First up, we have the Polk Signature Elite ES30 Center Channel Speaker available for $269 after a $30 discount representing 10 percent savings. This speaker features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and it packs one 1-inch tweeter and two 5.25-inch Woofers. Or you can get the Polk Signature Elite ES35 Slim Center Channel Speaker that goes for $349 after a $50 discount that will get you 13 percent savings. Again, you get the same Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility, but this model packs a total of six 3-inch woofers.

You can also add a Polk Signature Elite ES50 Tower Speaker to your package for $299 after a $50 discount representing 14 percent savings. It features one 1-inch Tweeter and two 5.25-inch Woofers. Or go for the Polk Signature Elite ES55 Tower Speaker that goes for 401 after a $48 discount. This model includes two 6.5-inch woofers, making it a bit more robust. And finally, get the Polk Signature Elite ES15 Bookshelf Speaker for $269 after a $30 discount that comes with one 1-inch tweeter and one 5.25-inch woofer.