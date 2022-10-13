Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the Apple iPad mini, Windows laptops, gaming monitors, and more on sale

Apple iPad Mini

We keep bringing you some of the best deals on the market, as you can currently score 20 percent savings on one of Apple’s best and smallest iPads available, as the 2021 version it the iPad Mini is now selling for just $400 after scoring a 20 percent discount. This model arrived with a $499 price tag on its WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space, but you can get one now and save $99. And the best part is that you can also get $99 savings on the 256GB storage model, as it is now going for just $550.

Apple’s 2021 iPad Mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for secure authentication, 12MP camera sensors front and back, USB-C connection and up to 10 hours of battery life.

However, you can also opt for Apple’s most affordable option, as the 10.2-inch entry-level iPad sells for just $299 after a $30 discount or get the 64GB storage variant of the 5th generation Apple iPad Air with a 10.9-inch display for just $559 after the latest 7 percent discount that translates to $40 savings.

ASUS VivoBook 15

We have also spotted some interesting savings on the ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, which now sells for $378 after a 10 percent discount. This model comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a fingerprint sensor, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for the ASUS Laptop L210, which is a perfect option for those on a tighter budget. This laptop comes with an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and other cool features for just $168 after a very compelling 30 percent discount. Or go for the Acer Aspire 5, which comes with a $321 price tag and 18 percent savings. This model packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

LG Ultragear UHD Gaming Monitor

Complete your gaming setup with a new and beautiful LG Ultragear UHD Gaming Monitor that comes with a 32-inch display with 1ms response times, 144Hz refresh rates, and compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It usually sells for $1,300, but you can take one home for just $900 after a $400 discount.

However, if it were my money, I’d go for the 34-inch LG 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD VA display with sRGB 99 percent color gamut and HDR 10 for just $300 after a $100 discount. It may not be the best for gaming, but it will definitely make you more productive. Another great option is the Acer EI322QUR 31.5-inch 1500R Curved WQHD gaming monitor that now sells for $250 after a $50 discount. This model will deliver 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and other great features without breaking the bank.

Samsung The Premiere projector

Finally, Samsung’s The Premiere Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Single Laser Projector for Home Theater is also on sale, and you can take this bad boy home for $2,498 after scoring a 29 percent discount that will get you $1,000 savings. This model will be great for those looking to create the perfect home theater experience, as it will deliver a powerful and bright 2,200 lumens image, an ultra-short throw, and a compact design to place it anywhere you want. And don’t worry about sound quality, as it also packs a 2.2-channel system with a powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers to deliver room-filling sound.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider going for the LG HU810PW 4K UHD Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector, which sells for $2,000 after a 33 percent discount that will get you $1,000 savings. Or get the Optoma HZ39HDR Laser Home Theater Projector with HDR, which sells for $1,199 after seeing a not-so-exciting $100 discount, but it’s still better than paying the total retail price.