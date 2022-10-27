Today's best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find Apple's AirPods Max, and more on sale

Apple AirPods Max

Today’s deals will get you great savings on some of Apple’s best headphones and other fantastic products, starting with the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are currently available for $450 after receiving an 18 percent discount. in other words, you will be able to pick up a new pair of Apple’s premium headphones and save $99. The best part is that this deal is applied across the board, so you won’t have to compromise your choice to take advantage of these cool savings.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can head over to Best Buy, where the previous generation AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are currently receiving a $50 discount. As a result, you can pick up a pair of these cool headphones for just $170. In addition, they feature active noise cancelation, Transparency More, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and other cool features. And if this is still too much for your wallet, you can also pick up a pair of Beats Studio Buds, which now sell for $90 thanks to the latest $60 savings.

Apple AirPods Max is powered by the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, and it contains eight microphones to cancel out noise. It can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is also on sale, and it comes with one of today’s best savings, as you can currently purchase one for $198 after an insane 44 percent discount that will get you more than $150 savings. The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is a great running smartwatch with tons of sensors to keep track of your activities. Its advanced training features and long-lasting battery life makes it the perfect tool for those who take running seriously. In addition, this fantastic smartwatch will be able to evaluate your current training status to tell you if you’re overdoing it or need to step up your game.

However, those who love outdoor activities may want to go for the more affordable Garmin Instinct, as it now sells for $172, thanks to a 31 percent discount. This model usually sells for $250, which means you get to save $78. You also get heart rate monitoring, a rugged design, and a 3-axis compass. And suppose you’re more interested in Apple’s latest offering. In that case, you can also consider going for the second-generation Apple Watch SE with LTE support and a 44mm aluminum case that now sells for $290 thanks to a $39 discount.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch comes with performance monitoring features, such as VO2 max, recovery time, aerobic and anaerobic training effects, training load, and more to help you monitor your progress.

Blue Yeti X USB Microphone

The Blue Yeti X USB Microphone for PC is also on sale, and it is a great option for those interested in podcasting, gaming, streaming, and studio recording. It sells for $137 thanks to a 19 percent discount representing $32.99 savings.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can consider going for the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone for PC, which now sells for $80 thanks to a $20 discount, or get the Blue Yeti USB Microphone for PC, as the original product comes with a $100 price tag and better savings that will help you keep $30 in your pocket. And if you want to go all out, you can get the Blue Yeticaster Professional Broadcast Bundle with Yeti USB Microphone for $180 after receiving a $20 discount. This will get you a Radius III Shockmount and Compass Boom for PC.

The Blue Yeti X USB Microphone for PC was built to capture amazing broadcast sound with greater focus and clarity, making it a great option for professional streaming, podcasting, and YouTube.

Blue Yeti X USB Microphone for PC was built to capture amazing broadcast sound with greater focus and clarity.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We will also help you save some cash on your next PC build, as you can currently get your hands on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for just $129, thanks to a very compelling 50 percent discount. This is an excellent option for those looking to build a new gaming PC, as it comes fully unlocked and with Radeon graphics.

However, you can make your gaming PC even more potent with the MSI Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT that sells for $290 after receiving a $230 discount, or the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 CORE Gaming Graphics Card that sells for $250 after a more modest $30 discount.