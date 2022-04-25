Best deals today: Amazon’s Echo Dot, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more

Echo Dot

We start today's best deals selection with Amazon's fourth-generation Echo Dot, which is currently receiving an amazing 44 percent discount, which means you can get one for just $28 after $22 savings. The Echo Dot comes in your choice of Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue, and it features Alexa built-in. This makes the Amazon Echo Dot the perfect choice for those looking to make their homes smarter.

You will be able to control your lights, get your notifications, read emails, schedule appointments, and more. However, let's not forget that the Echo Dot is a smart speaker that will deliver fantastic sound. Suppose you have two or more Echo products. In that case, these will also connect seamlessly to get you outstanding stereo surround sound without having to buy a separate stereo system.

You can also put an Echo Dot in your room to wake you up or get the Echo Dot Kids version for your kids for $40 after a $20 discount representing 33 percent savings. The Echo Dot Kids comes with a color job that makes it perfect for your kids' rooms and features parental controls. And since we're already talking Amazon products for kids, you may also want to check out the all-new Echo Show 5 Kids, which is now available for $90 after a $5 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Thanks to its features, ongoing discounts, and more, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is quite popular, even after the whole GOS scandal. For instance, you can now get the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $1,000 after scoring a $200 discount, which translates to 17 percent savings over at Amazon.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a beautiful and elegant design that makes us remember the long-gone Galaxy Note series and tons of power under the hood. This includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage on its entry-level version, but you can get as much as 512GB storage and 12GB RAM since the 1TB storage models seem to be out of stock at the moment.

The same $200 discount applies to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the base model, which means you can purchase one for $800 and $700, respectively. Unfortunately, these two devices lack stylus support, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not great options to consider.

Logitech G915 TKL

Moving on to gaming peripherals, we have the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for $191 after receiving a 17 percent discount that represents $39 savings on its version with tactile switches, as it will be the perfect tool for typing, and it will do just great for your gaming sessions. Still, you can also consider the linear switches model that sells for $210 after a $19.99 discount, but this option will be better for those who only have gaming on their minds.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now goes for $171.04 after a 14 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard with Gateron Red Switch with RGB Back Lighting, available for $69 after a 14 percent discount.

Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb

The Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb is also on sale, and you can get one for $10 after receiving a $5 discount. This deal is excellent for Prime Members, as they won’t have to pay extra shipping and handling. However, you can purchase more of these amazing lightbulbs to get to the $25 mark, making you eligible for free shipping, even though you may have to wait a bit longer to receive them at your house. The two-bulb pack sells for $19 without any visible savings, but it’s still better than purchasing two single bulbs if you do the math.

Other lighting options for your home include the Otdair 188 LED Solar Light Outdoor, which sells for $16 after a 20 percent discount. This outdoor lamp features an IP65 rating and motion sensors, and since it’s solar-powered, you won’t have to worry about it for quite a long time. And the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Lights are now available for $108 after the latest $44 savings. Just remember to add the on-page coupon to get all the savings available.

Rode NT1KIT Cardioid Condenser Microphone

Finally, we have spotted savings on the Rode NT1KIT Cardioid Condenser Microphone Package, which is now available for $236 after a 12 percent discount, which translates to $33 savings. This microphone package features a sound signature reminiscent of the famous microphones of old while at the same time exhibiting extremely low noise. It also comes with a suspended transducer inside the microphone to minimize external vibrations. In addition, it is coated in a durable, military-grade ceramic layer to ensure its resistance to scratches or marks of any kind.

Suppose you already have a fantastic microphone. In that case, you can also consider going for the Rode Microphones PSA1+ Professional Studio Arm that is now available for $129 after a $20 discount that will get you 13 percent savings.