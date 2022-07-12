Best deals today: Amazon Prime Day 2022! [Update]

Smartphones

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event is here, and we have been swamped trying to get you the best products with the best savings available. First up, we have a vast selection of smartphones where you will find options from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more. And don’t worry if your favorite device doesn’t appear on this list, as we will be updating this list constantly, so you don’t miss out on today’s best deals.

Google Pixel 6 The Google Pixel 6 comes with a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $499. It comes with a Google Tensor processor, 128GB storage space, a 50MP primary shooter, which is one of the best cameras in a smartphone, and other great features. Google Pixel 6 Pro The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s best flagship to date. It is now receiving a $200 discount, which means you can take this baby home for $799. It comes with 256GB storage, a Google Tensor Chip, a Titan M2 chip for added security, and tons of amazing software features. Moto G Power 2022 The 2022 version of the Moto G Power is a great option for those looking to get their hands on a new and affordable smartphone. It sells for $175 after receiving a 30 percent discount, which translates to $75 savings. This will get you a new device with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, 3-day battery life, and MediaTek G37 Helio 2.3 GHz processor. Moto G Power 2021 The Moto G Power 2021 is an even more affordable option that now sells for just $140. This deal will get you a new device with a 48MP primary shooter, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and $60 savings. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G We now have some interesting savings on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G that now goes for $325 after the latest $125 discount. The Galaxy A53 5G comprises a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display, long-lasting battery life, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and an Exynos 1280 processor. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is another great option, and you can get yours for $420 after receiving a $180 discount, representing 30 percent savings. This model comes with a 6.5-inch display, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Motorola edge the Motorola edge is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $300 after receiving a massive $400 discount that will get you 57 percent savings. This 2020 version of the Motorola edge comes with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 64MP primary shooter.

Tablets

You can also save big bucks on some of the best tablets on the market. This includes several iPad models and many more Android-based products that will help you to become more productive or to enjoy your favorite media on a larger display.

2022 Apple iPad Air Apple’s latest iPad Air comes with a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an anti-reflective coating, Apple’s M1 processor, and up to 256GB storage space. You can get yours now for just $559 after the latest $40 discount. Apple 11-inch iPad Pro You can currently score up to $249 savings on your new 11-inch iPad Pro that now starts at $699 after the latest $100 discount. To score the best savings, you will have to go for the 1TB or 2TB storage models, but you would still be getting one of the best tablets available on the market. Apple 10.2-inch iPad Apple’s entry-level iPad comes with 64GB storage space, an Apple A13 Bionic chip, stereo speakers, Touch ID for secure authentication, and a $30 discount that will let you take one home for $299. Remember that you also get support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, which is also great. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is now available for $797 after picking up a $62.99 discount. This will get you a new Android-based tablet with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display capable of delivering 120Hz refresh rates, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor, all-day battery life, and other great features. The best part is that it already comes with an S Pen in the box. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 A more affordable option comes with better savings, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is now up for grabs for just $580 after the recent $120 savings. This model features a smaller 11-inch LCD display with 128GB storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and you also get an S Pen in the box. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Suppose you want a larger display for a more affordable price tag. In that case, you must definitely check out the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which is now selling for just $400 after the latest 25 percent discount, representing $130 savings for those interested in getting one. Of course, you will have to settle for less storage space, as it starts with 64GB, but you get a larger 12.4-inch display. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an even more affordable option that comes with a 10.5-inch LED screen, 32GB storage space, long-lasting battery, and a $160 price tag, which means you get to keep $70 in your pocket. Fire HD 8 Plus tablet A more affordable alternative comes directly from Amazon, as the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is now available for $65 after receiving a $45 discount. This tablet comes with an 8-inch display, 32GB storage space, 2GB RAM, a Quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, and up to 12 hours of battery life, which makes it a great and affordable option for content consumption. Fire 7 tablet You can also opt for an even more budget-friendly alternative, as the Fire 7 tablet now goes for $33 after an insane 53 percent discount. This is the latest iteration of the Fire 7 tablet, and it comes with 32GB expandable storage, up to 7 hours of reading, watching video, browsing the web, and more. Plus, you also get a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and hands-free Alexa support.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet If you’re looking for a new tablet for your kids, then check out the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet that now sells for $70 after scoring a very compelling 50 percent discount. This tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display and 32GB storage space and is a great option for kids ages 6-12. Plus, you also get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Windows Laptops

Moving on to the laptop segment, we have found several Windows laptops from some of the best and most reliable brands, including Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and more. These products feature the latest specs and some of the best savings, thanks to Prime Day.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop We start the laptop segment with the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop that is now available for just $398 after picking up an insane 59 percent discount. It is the latest 2022 model, so it comes with some of the best specs, including a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes with a large 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a long-lasting battery for $880 after scoring a 32 percent discount, which translates to $420 savings. HP 15.6-inch Laptop The HP 15.6-inch Laptop comes with a $470 price tag, which means you can get this new laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and still manage to save $190.

Chromebook Laptops

We also have tons of great options for those looking for a new Chromebook, which will deliver outstanding battery life, fast and snappy navigation, and other great features that are only available on Chrome-based laptops. You will find options from Acer, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and more.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop is now available for just $225 after scoring a 22 percent discount that will help you keep $64.99 savings. This will get you a new Chromebook with an 11.6-inch HD touch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32FV storage. Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 You can also get a new Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1 for just $295 after a very attractive 41 percent discount that will help you save more than $200 on this amazing product. It comes with a 12.2-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage space, a 12MP camera, and a 1.5 GHz Celeron processor. HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop The HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Swivel is up for grabs at $208 after receiving a 17 percent discount that translates to $41.99 savings. This model comes with an AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space.

Headphones

Enjoy your trips to the supermarket, your occasional walk, or your commute more pleasant with a new pair of headphones that will help you to take your audio experience to new horizons. You can save big bucks with up to 55 percent savings on select products from Sony, Samsung, and more.