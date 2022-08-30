Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find several gaming laptops, Android phones, and more on sale

Alienware X15 R1 VR Ready Gaming Laptop

We have an exciting selection of devices on sale today, starting with the Alienware X15 R1 VR Ready Gaming Laptop that is currently receiving a 25 percent discount over at Amazon.com, where you can now get this amazing gaming laptop for $1,537. The Alienware X15 R1 usually sells for $2,050, so today’s deal will help you score more than $500 in savings. In addition, this fantastic laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display that will reach up to 360Hz refresh rates, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, an Intel Core i7processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and more than enough power to run your favorite games.

You can also consider going for a higher-end option that comes as the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $2,232 after receiving a 20 percent discount that represents $568 savings. This model comes with a smaller 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, AMD’s Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. And you can also add a new Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse to the package, as it currently sells for $35 after a massive 42 percent discount.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop

We have more laptop options for those who don’t want to spend that much cash on a new laptop, and we start with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop that now sells for $350 after scoring a 33 percent discount that will get you $170 savings. This model comes with a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB Ram, 64GB storage space, a backlit keyboard, and other cool features.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2-in-1 Laptop is a more affordable option with a $300 price tag after getting a $100 discount, and the best part is that you get twice as much RAM but the same processor and storage space. Or you can also opt for the HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop that now sells for $312 after a 13 percent discount that translates to $48 savings.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus is also getting lots of love at Amazon.com these last few days. You can still get your new OnePlus 10 Pro for as low as $709 after receiving an 11 percent discount that will get you $90 savings. This model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple camera co-developed with Hasselblad, a 6.7-inch display 120Hz display with LTPO 2.0 tech, and other great features. However, you can also get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model for $780 after scoring a 10 discount.

If that’s not within your budget, you can check out the fan-favorite OnePlus Nord N20, which is now going for $260 after the latest $40 discount. This model has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 6.43-inch display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

You can also check out last year’s OnePlus 9, now available for just $380, after receiving a massive 48 percent discount that will help you keep $350 in your pocket. This model comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, fast charging, and other cool features.

Hisense ULED 4K Smart TV

Source: Hisense ULED Premium U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series 4K Android Smart TV

Savings are also available on the Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 55-Inch Smart Google TV that now sells for $398 after a $31.99 discount. In addition, this model features support for Dolby Vision Atmos, a Voice Remote, and support for the best and latest streaming services. And don’t worry about image or audio quality, as this baby will deliver up to 600 nits peak brightness, and its Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut produces purer, richer, more brilliant, and more accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, check out the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV that sells for $320 after a massive 47 percent discount. Or get the larger 65-inch model for just $430 after a 46 percent discount. And if you’re not loving the Roku experience, remember that you can also add a Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device to the package, as you can still get one for just $35 when you add promo code ADDFTV at checkout to receive $20 savings.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

Finally, we have also spotted interesting deals on a couple of gaming displays, starting with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Curved Gaming Monitor that is now available for $1,100 after getting a $200 discount. This may not be the most affordable option, but you’ll get a fantastic 32-inch display with Quantum HDR2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Ultrawide Game View, DisplayPort, and HDMI connectivity.

If you want something more budget-friendly, you can pick up a new Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch Gaming Monitor for $180 after a 22 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. Or go for the 27-inch Acer ED273 Pbiipx Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor that sells for just $160 after a $40 discount.