Score great savings with the latest deals available at Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find gaming laptops, earphones, and more on sale

Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop

We have a fantastic selection of deals prepared for you today, starting with the Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop that is now available for $1,399 after receiving an 18 percent discount representing more than $325 savings for those who want a new and powerful laptop. It has a gorgeous 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics, and Windows Home.

This is the latest model, and it’s amazing, but there’s a catch, as it comes in renewed condition, which means that it is fully functional and in excellent condition, so you don’t need to worry about anything going wrong. However, suppose you’re not 100 percent happy with your purchase. In that case, you can use Amazon’s 90-day Renewed guarantee, which will make your product eligible for a refund or replacement if it does not work as expected.

The Alienware M15 R5 Gaming Laptop is another terrific option to consider, as it now sells for $2,000 after the latest 11 percent discount. In addition, this model comes powered by an AMD Ryzen R9 5900HX processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, a 15.6-inch FHD 360Hz 1ms display, and a $250 discount.

Suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, HP’s Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop may be a better option for you, as it now goes for $550 after receiving a $250 discount. This model comes with an Intel core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, which may still be good enough to launch the most popular games with some limitations.

Apple iPad mini

Apple’s latest iteration of its popular iPad Mini and several other great iPad models are on sale. You can take the Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space for $460 after receiving a $39 discount on any of its four color options. The same discount is applied to the 256GB storage variants, so you can get yours for $599.

If you want a larger canvas, you can also check out the latest iPad Air model, which comes with a $559 price tag. This model usually sells for $599 on its 64GB storage option with Wi-Fi-only support, but today’s offer will let you save $40 upon purchase. And if you want to bump your storage space to 256GB, I recommend you stick to the Space Gray color variant that goes for $679 after scoring a $70 discount. And while you’re at it, you can also take a new gen-2 Apple Pencil, as it is still available for just $99.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R

We have also spotted some cool deals on a couple of gaming monitors, starting with the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 32-inch 2K curved gaming monitor that now sells for $450 after receiving a 16 percent discount. This great gaming monitor will deliver 165Hz refresh rates and amazing sound thanks to its dual speakers + subwoofer setup, Free Sync Premium Pro, Eye-Care, a tilt and height adjustable stand, and more.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, I suggest you check out the GIGABYTE G27QC 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor that comes with 165Hz refresh rates, a $230 price tag, and 30 percent savings. Or get an even more affordable ASUS 23.8-inch 1080P Gaming Monitor that goes for just $130 after a 31 percent discount.

Beats Studio Buds

Next up, we have the Beats Studio Buds selling for just $120 at Best Buy and Amazon, and the best part is that you can get the same 20 percent savings on any of its five color options. These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are compatible with Android and Apple devices, giving you water and sweat resistance, 8 hours of battery life in one go, or up to 24 hours when used with their charging case.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a more affordable option that now sells at $110 after receiving a $40 discount, or you can also opt for a more premium option that comes as the Beats Fit Pro, which now sells for $180 after seeing a $20 discount.

Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone

Finally, we have some interesting deals on the Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone that now sells for $399 after a $100 discount representing 20 percent savings. This amazing microphone is perfect for broadcasting, podcasts, or recording. It supports wide-range frequency to deliver smooth sound, and its rugged construction will help it withstand any kind of accident.

If you want a more affordable option, I suggest you check out the Audio-Technica AT4040 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, which now sells for $299 after getting a compelling 40 percent discount. And if you get any of these two mics, you will definitely need to get a PreSonus AudioBox GO | USB-C Audio Interface to help you connect it to your PC, and the best part is that its also on sale, as you can get one for just $70.