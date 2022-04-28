Best deals today: Alienware M15 R4 gaming laptop, Microsoft Xbox Series S, and more

Alienware m15 R4

Alienware is one of the most popular brands among serious gamers, as they offer tons of power and fantastic quality. However, they aren’t the most affordable, so being able to pick one up with savings is always great news. For example, you can now purchase the Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for just $1,788. This price doesn’t reveal any direct savings, but you must know that this device usually sells for $2,113, which means that this new price tag shaves 15 percent off.

In other words, you can get your new Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop and save $325 savings. This will get you a new and powerful gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display that will let you play games, including Cyberpunk, at max 300Hz refresh rate settings. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics under the hood.

Gaming on a 15.6-inch display may seem great. Still, at least I’d rather have a larger screen, so you should also consider picking up a new AOC Frameless Gaming IPS Monitor, which is now available for $170 after picking up a 26 percent discount that will get you $60 savings. And if you have some more money to spend, you can also check out the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz HDR Gaming Monitor that sells for $400 after a $99 discount representing 20 percent savings.

Microsoft Xbox Series S

We also have great news for those interested in purchasing the all-digital and disc-free Microsoft Xbox Series S that is now up for grabs for just $300 after scoring a $64 discount representing 18 percent savings at Buy Dig. This version of the Microsoft Xbox Series S comes with 512GB of storage space and two controllers.

The Microsoft Xbox Series S features a custom Zen 2 CPU with 8X cores at 3,6Ghz, a custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10GB RAM, and support for up to 1TB when you connect the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series S X/S, which usually sells for $219 as it matches internal storage exactly. You will also receive gaming resolution at up to 1440p at 120 FPS, Auto Low Latency Mode, HDMI variable refresh rates, and AMD FreeSync. And if you’re not interested in more controllers, you can also get your new Xbox Series S with one controller for just $290, but you won’t find any savings here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Moving on to smartphones, we find that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is also on sale at Amazon.com. You can pick up the most powerful Samsung device yet for just $1,000 after receiving a $200 discount representing 17 percent savings, and this deal will also let you save $60 if you choose to add a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to your cart.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM on its entry-level variant. Still, RAM can go all the way up to 12GB, depending on the storage variant you go for. You also get one of the best cameras available in smartphones, 8K video recording, stylus support, and tons of cool features.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is also scoring the same $200 discount, which means you can purchase one for $800, and if you want the most affordable option, you can settle for the vanilla variant that is now available for $700 after a $100 deal. And if you want to keep your phone safe, you should also consider checking out the latest case deals, as you will find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover selling for $36.19 after a 28 percent discount that’ll get you more than $13 savings.

Apple iPad Air

Apple’s latest iPad Air iteration is one of the best tablets on the market. Not only does it arrive with a very compelling price tag, but it also features tons of power under the hood, as it features the same M1 processor found inside the current iPad Pro models and the first generation Macs with Apple Silicon, and it gets even better as we start to see great savings on these models.

The iPad Air 5 can now be yours for $559 after scoring a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. And if you want the 256GB storage option, it now sells for $679 after picking up a nine percent discount representing $70 savings. However, this last deal is only available on the Space Gray model, so you may want to hurry up before they sell out.

LG OLED C1 Series

Finally, you can also check out the latest savings on the LG OLED C1 Series smart TV that is now selling for just $1,580 after receiving a massive 37 percent discount that will get you $920 savings. The LG OLED C1 Series is one of LG’s best 4K smart TVs. It features Alexa built-in, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K that will boost your content to deliver the best viewing experience available, and you also get Dolby Cinema, a Gaming Mode, and it’s also WiSA ready.

Unfortunately, this deal will be gone at midnight, so you may want to hurry up. There’s also a limit of three units per customer, and those who purchase one of these fantastic smart TVs will have to wait a bit before they receive them, as estimated delivery is set between May 10 and May 12. And in case you’re worried about something going wrong, this product comes with a 1-year LG warranty.