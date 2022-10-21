Acer Swift X Creator Laptop

We’re closing this week with the latest deals available on the Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 Creator Laptop that’s currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,070, but today’s deal will help you get one for just $851. The Swift X comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti Laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Amazon Alexa built-in.

It is a great option for those looking to create content, play games, and more. However, that’s not the only option we have for you, as the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 14-inch Student Laptop is another great alternative. It comes in at $1,040 after receiving a 6 percent discount. The Dell Inspiron 14 5420 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce MX570 graphics, and a slim design that makes it look even better.

If you’re on a tight budget, you may also consider going for the HP 17 Laptop, which is currently available for $499, thanks to a 22 percent discount. This model comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other great features.

Sony Alpha a7 II

We have also spotted some cool savings on a couple of sexy-looking cameras at Amazon.com, starting with the Sony Alpha a7 II, that’s now receiving an insane 40 percent discount. This model arrived with a $1,673 price tag, but you can take one home for just $998. In addition, it comes with a full-frame sensor and a 28-70mm lens, which means you can start capturing great shots as soon as you get your hands on it.

Suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, you can get the Nikon Z 5, which currently sells for $1,297 thanks to a very compelling 24 percent discount, meaning you can keep $403 in your wallet. It also includes the ultra-compact NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6. 3 standard zoom lens to get you started.

And if you want something a bit more powerful, you can get the Sony a7 III Full-frame Mirrorless Camera with a 28-70mm lens and a 3-inch LCD. However, that also means you have to get ready to pay $1,898, as it is now receiving a 14 percent discount that will help you save $300 on your purchase.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Moving onto the Audio department, we have the OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds getting a 33 percent discount, which means you can take home a pair for $100. In addition, these cool-looking wireless earbuds come with an IP55 rating, noise cancelation, and $50 savings.

But then again, you can also get the OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones, which are a more affordable option selling at $70 thanks to the latest $30 savings. You also get active noise canceling and a sexy-looking design.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Get a better gaming experience with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, which is now available for $120, thanks to a recent 33 percent discount. This amazing gaming headset features THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, a detachable mic, and $60 savings. It is compatible with your PC, PS 4, and Nintendo Switch. And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can get the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset that sells for $40 after a 50 percent discount.