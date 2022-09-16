Today's best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find Apple's most powerful MacBook Pro models, the new Apple Watch Series 8, and more

16-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find Apple’s most powerful laptops receiving a $400 discount. This leaves the amazing 16-inch MacBook Pro available for $2,099, which has an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage inside. You also get to enjoy a gorgeous 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a 1080p Face Time HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, and up to 21 hours of battery life.

However, you can also opt for the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro, which currently sells for $1,599 at Best Buy. This model also comprises 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Apple M1 Pro chip. However, you get a smaller 14-inch display and just 17 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 8

We have also spotted the first savings applied to the recently launched Apple Watch Series 8, as you can now get the 41mm model with LTE support starting at $659 after receiving a 6 percent discount. It may not seem like much, but this will help you keep $40 in your pocket and get one of the best smartwatches on the market on your wrist. Of course, you can also opt for the more affordable second-generation Apple Watch SE that sells for $249 on its 40mm GPS-only version with a Starlight Aluminum Case and Starlight Sport Band.

You can also check out the previous generation Apple Watch that now sells for $650 after the latest $99 discount. This will get you a new 45mm model with LTE support.

OnePlus 10T

Next up, we have the OnePlus 10T, which sells for $630 after receiving a 16 percent discount. This will get you a new unlocked version of this cool device, packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You also get to enjoy a beautiful 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, a triple camera setup with 50+8+2MP sensors, and 125W SuperVOOC Charging. However, you must also remember that this device will be released until the end of September.

If you’re not willing to wait that long, you can also consider picking up the OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $260 after receiving a $40 discount or get the Google Pixel 6a, which sells for $399 after a $50 discount. Either way, you will be getting a cool and affordable new smartphone. However, the Pixel may give you a better camera experience.

Arlo Essentials Spotlight Camera

Source: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

We have great savings on Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera options, as you can currently get your hands on a 3-pack of these amazing wireless security cameras for just $228 after a 35 percent discount. This option usually sells for $350, which means you can score $122 in savings. In addition, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera features 1080p video, color night vision, 2-way audio, and direct Wi-Fi connection, which means that you won’t need a dedicated hub to make it work, and the best part is that these fantastic cameras also work seamlessly with Alexa and other digital assistants.

If you don’t need that much protection, check out the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 1 pack that sells for $99 after a $30 discount. These cameras are certified and tested to withstand the toughest conditions in heat, cold, rain, or sun, but you can also opt for the more affordable Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, which sells for $80 after a $20 discount. Or check out Eve Cam, which goes for $120 after you add the on-page coupon that will get you 20 percent savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live receives a massive 42 percent discount when you go for the Mystic Bronze model, which now sells for $99. You can also go for the Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones, which are now available for $145 after a 19 percent discount, or get the Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $174 after a $26 discount. Either way, you will get a cool pair of wireless earphones with decent battery life.