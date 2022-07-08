Best deals today: 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M2 chip, Surface Pro 7+, and more

13-inch MacBook Pro

We start today’s best deals selection with one of Apple’s most potent and popular laptops on the market, as you can now purchase a new 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,235 after receiving a $64 discount. This may not seem like much, but you have to consider that this is the latest version, which means that it is powered by Apple’s M2 processor.

In other words, you will get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with up to 39 percent faster gaming performance and more power than its predecessor, but other than that, you will receive the same design, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You also get a Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID for secure unlock and payments, Two Thunderbolt ports for charging and accessories, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

However, if you want better savings, you can also opt for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is still receiving a $200 discount on its Silver version with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, which comes powered by Apple’s M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU that now sells for $2,299.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is once again on sane, and it comes with a very appealing price tag, as you can now get yours for $648 after receiving a very compelling 37 percent discount that will get you $381.99 savings.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space under the hood. But the best part of this amazing little device is that you can transform it into what you need, as it can be a full laptop with a keyboard or an ultra-portable tablet with a built-in kickstand.

Suppose you’re more interested in a new Chromebook. In that case, you can also check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook that now sells for just $375 over at Walmart after the latest $95 discount. This model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, 4GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

Acer Predator CG437K Gaming Monitor

Our list continues with an excellent option for those who want to enjoy their games on a massive canvas, as the 43-inch Acer Predator CG437K Gaming Monitor is now available for $976 after receiving a 35 percent discount. This amazing gaming monitor usually sells for $1,500, which means that you will get more than $520 savings, and you will also receive a massive 43-inch 4K UHD display capable of delivering up to 144Hz refresh rates when overclocked or up to 120Hz without having to do any kind of extra adjustments. You also get a 1ms response time and other great features.

However, you can also go for the more affordable AOC Agon PRO Tournament Gaming Monitor, which comes with a 25-inch FHD canvas with 360Hz refresh rates and a more attractive price that will help you take it home for $650 after a $100 discount.

Amazon Echo

We also have insane savings on Amazon’s best speakers, as you can take home a new fourth-generation Echo for just $60 after scoring a 40 percent discount which translates to $40 savings. This deal is available in its three different color options. The best part is that these $40 savings will also let you take home two Echo Dots, as they are now available for $20 each, after the latest 69 percent discounts that will help you save up to $44.99 if you choose to buy them separately. In other words, you could take a full-sized Echo and two Echo Dots for just $100. However, this deal is only available for Prime members.

Suppose you’re looking for other ways to improve your audio experience. In that case, you can also check out the Hisense HS218 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer that sells for $120 after picking up an $80 discount representing 40 percent savings. This option packs a punch with 200W of power and Dolby Audio to deliver an extraordinary audio experience.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo

Finally, we have the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds, which are now available for $30 after a whopping 40 percent discount and will help you save $20 on your purchase. These true wireless earbuds come in six different color options, so make sure you check them out before choosing which one to add to your cart.

And if you want something a bit more premium, you can also check out the Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds that sell for $40 after picking up a 43 percent discount. However, this offer is only available on its 92 Blue and Deep Red color variants.