Dash cams provide the best way to protect yourself while driving. Check out the list down below to find out the best dash cams for your vehicle.

Roadside accidents happen all the time. Even if you consider yourself a great driver, that does not necessarily mean that you are protected from those who are not so good at driving. The best way to protect yourself, your family, or any other passengers in your vehicle is to get one of the best dash cams.

With a dash cam, you'll be able to keep track of everything as you drive. These cameras mount on the dashboard of your car (or windshield) and record everything that happens while you're driving. The video evidence you capture while driving can prove invaluable in the event of an accident. It can even be used to contest speeding tickets and can also help with your vehicle's insurance.

In addition to video recording, many dash cams also offer extra features such as parking monitors, motion detection, incident detection, voice control, smartphone app, and much more, all of which can be extremely helpful in a variety of situations.

However, there are a number of dash cams to choose from, which makes the buying decision difficult. To make the decision easier for you, we have curated a list of the best dash cameras currently available on the market.

Best dash cams for your vehicle

Garmin Dash Cam 67W Editor's Choice Garmin Dash Cam 67W is one of the best dash cams out there. It comes with features such as 1440p video recording, 180-degree FoV, Parking Guard feature, Voice Control, built-in GPS, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and more. While it's not the cheapest dash cam out there, it is a top-of-the-line dash cam capable of doing it all. See at Amazon

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Premium Pick Nextbase 622GW is the best dash cam out there. Even though it costs a lot, features such as 4K video recording, image stabilization, dual-band Wi-Fi, the ability to defog the camera lens, rear Full HD camera, slow motion support, and more make up for it. It even features a 3-inch touchscreen to make operating the device easy. See at Amazon

Kingslim D5 4K Dash Cam Best Value If you're not looking to spend a lot of money but want features such as 4K 60fps recording, 170 Field-of-View, and parking monitoring, then the Kingslim D5 4K is one of the best cameras out there. In addition to these features, it comes with a smartphone app to control, GPS, speed monitoring, Night Vision, and more. See at Amazon

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 Compact Dash Cam If you don't want a big dash cam taking up a lot of space inside your car, then the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is a perfect choice. This mini camera mounts discreetly behind the rearview mirror and goes virtually unnoticed. It features 140-degree lens that records at 1080p, Parking Guard assist, voice control, and much more. See at Amazon

70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S $34 $50 Save $16 An inexpensive dash cam that does a lot: 70mai Smart Dash cam features 1080p video recording, voice control, and accident detection. Like other cameras on the list, it also does not miss out on built-in Wi-Fi and smartphone app control. The dash cam usually costs $50 but can be grabbed for as low as $34. $34 at Amazon

Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam If you're looking for a dash cam that comes with a big touchscreen, then we recommend you to take a look at the Lanmodo Vast Pro dash cam. Not only does this dash cam support 1080p HDR video recording, but it also comes with 'Super' Night Vision that lets you see up to 984 feet away. Other features such as Parking monitor, G-sensor, and Loop Recording are also supported. See at Amazon

Rove R2 4K Dash Cam Editor's Choice With its SONY IMX335 lens and f/1.8 aperture, the ROVE R2 4K dash cam offers high-quality video recording with a variety of features such as a night vision mode, WiFi for controlling the camera, a smartphone app, 2.4-inch LCD display for operating the device, and integrated GPS tracking, making it our Editor's choice. See at Amazon

Garmin Dash Cam 47 If you're looking for a dash cam from a trusted brand that offers Full HD video and a wide Filed-of-View, then the Garmin Dash Cam 47 is probably one of the best dash cams that you can buy. In addition to the features mentioned above, it comes with remote car monitoring, voice control, emergency SOS, and much more. See at Amazon

Nexar Beam Dash Cam While all the other dash cams rely on local storage for storing all the video recordings, Nexar Bean Dash Cam takes advantage of cloud storage (that's unlimited and available for free). Other features of this dash cam include 1080p resolution, Smart Detection, parking assistant, and more. See at Amazon

VIOFO A119 V3 Dash Cam VIOFO is another great selling dash cams on Amazon. It features 2160P QHD+ resolution video recording at up to 30/60 fps along with Advanced Parking Mode, smart detection, GPS tracking, and night sight. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. See at Amazon

The list above comprises some of the most popular dash cams available, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

Garmin, a brand known for its high-grade wearables and fitness products, also makes some of the best dash cams. If you're willing to invest a little bit of money in your car's dash cam, then the Garmin Dash Cam 67W is well worth your consideration. Not only does it come with standard features such as 1440p resolution, a smartphone app, built-in GPS, and accident detection, but it can also act as your personal travel guide. The lane assist notifies you whenever you accidentally leave your lane, while the dash cam can also detect upcoming traffic signals. There are several other features that make the Garmin Dash Cam 67W well worth its money. If you're looking for the best of the best, then this smart dash cam is a great choice.

Now, if you're looking to improve the aesthetics of your vehicle by not only installing the dash cam but also a big touchscreen display along with it, then we recommend you to check out the Lanmodo Vast Pro dash cam. The company not only bundles a touchscreen along with this dash cam, but it also comes with several smart features, such as the ability to see up to 984 feet away and more.

On the other hand, if you want a dash cam that doesn't take up a lot of space in your car, then the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is a very good option for you. It fits discreetly behind your rearview mirror and pretty much goes unnoticed as it mounts behind your rearview mirror and is small in size. Garmin also bundles most of the smart features in this mini dash cam.

Lastly, if you're not looking to spend a lot of money, 70mai has a great offering. The 70mai dash cam offers features 1080p video recording, voice control, and accident detection. Like other cameras on the list, it also does not miss out on built-in Wi-Fi and smartphone app control. What's interesting is that it bundles all of the features for less than $40.

This concludes our collection of the best dash cams you can buy for your car. Feel free to share any other great recommendations in the comments below.