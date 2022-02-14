These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus come in four colors, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green, and Samsung also sells additional and exclusive colors on its website. While we know that different colored phones can be great-looking, it’s important to remember that the back is made out of glass, and you might want to protect it in case of an accidental drop.

The new Galaxy S22 series use a Gorilla Glass Victus Plus glass shield on both the display and the back, and while it's more durable and scratch-resistant, it can break. Replacing the back or the front panel can be costly, and it’s best to avoid it if you can with a case or cover. In this guide, we’ve collected some of the more colorful options that you might want to consider picking up for the new device, but if you want standard, and great overall protection, we’ve also created a best Galaxy S22 cases guide.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protection The SUPCASE UBP series feature a dual-layer, rugged design. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it provides excellent protection all-around. It also has a front screen protector to prevent scratches, scuffs, and more. It's avaialble in Black, Green, Red, Blue and Purple colors. i-Blason Ares Colorful Frame Protection The new i-Blason Ares is a beautiful transparent case. It's available in Black, Purple and Red colors, and it also has a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera setup from scratches. It provides excellent protection against drops, and it's a great alternative if you want more colors. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim & Protective The UB Edge Pro offers a stylish and thin frame that ensures your phone looks great, all while protecting it from scratches and scuffs. It has a built-in screen protector, and it comes in two colors, Black and Red. If you want great looks, a stylish design that stays true to the device, this is an excellent choice. Incipio Duo Minimalistic Protection 12 ft drop tested, and the it has raised edges for more protection. It's scratch and discoloration resistant, and it has a soft-touch finish to a more premium feel. While the case is more premium, it comes with a lifetime warranty, and it supports wireless charging. i-Blason Cosmo Stylish Protection i-Blason also bundled a built-in screen protector, which means you'll be protecting the device on all sides, offering a stylish and great overall protection. It comes in three color options, and it has precision cutouts for the USB-C port, microphone, and the speakers. Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Unique Look It has a unique look, and there are four different colors and styles available. It's been 12 ft drop tested, and it has a protective button coverings to access all ports and speakers. It protects your device from scratches, and it has a lifetime warranty. Samsung Silicone Cover Made by Samsung It comes in five colors, black, green, yellow, red, and blue. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time. Samsung Leather Cover Made by Samsung Available in Black, White, and Green colors, and it's made from genuine leather. It's an official Galaxy S22 accessory, so rest assured that fit will be more than perfect, and it's also fingerprint-free. If you're looking for something more premium, this is a great choice. Samsung S-View Flip Cover Made by Samsung The Flip Cover protects both the front and back, and it comes with a cut-out that can be used to check notifications, take calls, and more. It's available in three colors: Black, White and Burgundy, and it's made out of premium materials for a more comfortable feel. OTTERBOX Prefix Colorful Frames It has been drop-tested to meet with the military-grade standard, and it has raised edges for more protection. The frames can be customized in three color options, and it has a fairly thin profile. If you want colorful frames and a sturdy look, OTTERBOX is a great option. OTTERBOX Symmetry Solid & Rugged The Symmetry series comes in two colors, and it's one of the sturdiest cases around. It has been tested three times to meet the military-standard, and it's compatible with wireless chargers and most screen protectors. Caseology Parallax Hexa Cubes It comes in four colors, pink, green, burgundy and black. It features a unique 3D Hexa Cube design on the back that enhances the ergonomics and improves the grip. It has a two-tone design, and it's designed for everyone. It provides great protection overall, and it also supports wireless charging, and is screen protector compatible.

Our Recommendation

Picking a great colorful case can be a challenging decision since there are a wide variety of brands and different styles around. We’ve included some of our favourite brands, and the designs that we thought look the best, but it’s completely subjective. If you’re looking for a sturdy, rugged design, we would recommend SUPCASE’s Unicorn Beetle Pro case, as it comes in a total of five color options, and the screen protector is included. OTTERBOX’s Symmetry case is also an excellent choice if you want something that’ll last a long time, but if you want something slim and thin, the Caseology Parallax, and Samsung Silicone Cover are both excellent cases.