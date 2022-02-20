Best colorful Galaxy S22 Ultra cases

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra returns with a classic look and the stylus that we missed from the Galaxy Note series. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra features a flat and slim design with curved edges, and it comes in four colors, Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

The new premium flagship from Samsung includes all of our favorite features from the Galaxy Note lineup and improves on it with more advanced technologies such as the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 6.8-inch LTPO 120Hz AMOLED display, and more. We’ve collected some of our favorite colorful cases that we could find on Amazon from the best and most trusted smartphone case makers. If you’re looking for great deals on the latest Galaxy S22 series, we’ve got a dedicated article for that with great trade-in options.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The flagship UBP series comes in five color options, and it's one of the sturdiest cases on the market. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a screen protector built-in, and raised edges to offer perfect protection all-around. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim Protection It has a built-in screen protector that can prevent scratches and cracks, and the raised edges protect both the display and the rear camera from accidental damage. The case has a slim profile, and it comes in Black and Ruddy (red) colors. It's a durable and stylish case for those wanting something simple. i-Blason Cosmo Series Stylish Protection i-Blason also bundled a built-in screen protector, which means you'll be protecting the device on all sides, offering a stylish and great overall protection. It comes in three color options, and it has precision cutouts for the USB-C port, microphone, and the S Pen. Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Made by Samsung It comes with a signature strap design and it's available in two colors, Navy Blue and White. The strap can easily be changed to a different one for a different style, and it provides excellent protection against scratches and drops. The strap allows for easier handling of the large device. Clayco Xenon Rugged Protection It's made out of a polycarbonate shell and it has a built-in screen protector for ultimate protection. It supports wireless charging, and it has a precision cutout for the ports and the S Pen slot. The case has a shock-absorbent TPU material that can withstand falls and scratches. It's available in Black and Blue. Samsung Silicone Cover Made by Samsung It's available in four colors, black, purple, burgundy, and green. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time. Incipio Duo Minimalistic It's available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Red colors. The case has been 12 ft drop tested, and it comes with raised edges that protect the camera and the screen from scratches. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, and it works perfectly with wireless chargers. Incipio Grip Better Grip The Incipio Grip case provides a more firm feel in the hand, and that's very useful when the smartphone is very large and wide. The case has been 14 ft drop tested, comes with precise cutouts and it provides excellent protection against falls and scratches. It's available in Black, Blue, and Red colors. Caseology Parallax Better Ergonomics The case comes in four colors, pink, green, burgundy, and black. It has a 3D Hexa Cube design on the back that enhances the ergonomics and improves the grip. It provides great protection overall, and it also supports wireless charging, and it supports most screen protectors out on the market. OTTERBOX Symmetry Solid & Rugged The Symmetry series comes in two colors, and three other designs in a clear shell. It's one of the sturdiest cases around. It has been tested three times to meet the military-standard, and it's compatible with wireless chargers and most screen protectors. OTTERBOX Commuter Rugged Protection The Commuter series is available in three colors, blue, black, and pink. Like the Symmetry series, it's compatible with wireless chargers and most screen protectors, and it's been tested three times to meet the MIL-STD-810G standard. Caseology Nano Pop Bold & Two-Tone It has a unique two-tone, bold design. It comes in two colors, and it improves the grip over the large S22 Ultra. It has military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging and screen protectors.

Our Recommendation

Here are some tips on picking the best case for your needs. First, decide whether you want a rugged design or something thin and slim. If you need more rugged, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro comes in five colors, and it’s one of the best cases out there. The Samsung Silicone Case is slim and made out of premium materials, and it’s also available in four color options. Incipio Grip also offers great ergonomics, and the Caseology Parallax looks very stylish.