Our favorite Galaxy S22 Ultra clear cases

The brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with all of our beloved Galaxy Note features, and brings back the S Pen, and the large smartphone design. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or Exynos 2200 chip inside, and it has an embedded S Pen slot that lets you store the stylus.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four new beautiful colors, including Burgundy, Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Green. The back panel is covered by a Gorilla Glass Victus Plus glass panel, and while it can protect the device from scratches and scuffs, it can still break on impact. Fixing the back glass panel can take weeks, not to mention, it could also cost you a lot. What doesn’t cost much is a case, compared to the damage that you could accidentally cause to your device, which is why we’ve collected some of the best rugged, silicone, flip clear cases that we could find on the market today.

We’ve also discussed which of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the best pick for you, given your priorities and needs, and we’ve also got some excellent deals on the new flagship devices. Additionally, if you are looking for more general cases that get the job done, we created a different list of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The flagship UBP series comes in five color options, and it's one of the sturdiest cases on the market. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a screen protector built-in, and raised edges to offer perfect protection all-around. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim Protection It has a built-in screen protector that can prevent scratches and cracks, and the raised edges protect both the display and the rear camera from accidental damage. The case has a slim profile, and it comes in Black and Ruddy (red) colors. It's a durable and stylish case for those wanting something simple. Clayco Xenon Rugged Protection It's made out of a polycarbonate shell and it has a built-in screen protector for ultimate protection. It supports wireless charging, and it has a precision cutout for the ports and the S Pen slot. The case has a shock-absorbent TPU material that can withstand falls and scratches. It's available in Black and Blue. i-Blason Cosmo Series Stylish Protection i-Blason also bundled a built-in screen protector, which means you'll be protecting the device on all sides, offering a stylish and great overall protection. It comes in three color options, and it has precision cutouts for the USB-C port, microphone, and the S Pen. Spigen Liquid Crystal Crystal Clear It can't get clearer than this, and the slim and lightweight Liquid Crystal case offers great overall protection from scratches and falls. It has a durable anti-slip TPU and the power/volume rocker provides great tactile feedback. elago Hybrid Clear Clear If you're looking for a budget case, elago offers a clear case that features a durable and shockproof cover that can keep your Galaxy S22 Ultra safe. Since it's a clear design cover, it lets you show off the beauty of your new smartphone. Samsung Clear Standing Cover Made by Samsung It's made by Samsung, and it's a first-party accessory at an affordable price. It has a built-in adjustable kickstand, and it has precise cutouts for the ports and S Pen slot. The case's corners are protected with a TPU bumper, and the PC back protects the phone from scratches, drops, and scuffs. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid The new Ultra Hybrid provides excellent protection with the TPU bumper and durable PC back. It has a crystal clear back design that lets you show off the beauty of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to your friends and family. The buttons also have a more pronounced feel, and it has raised edges like most other cases. ESR Metal Kickstand Hands-free The ESR case has a transparent design that fits the Galaxy S22 Ultra perfectly with its precise cutouts. It also features a patented, and adjustable kickstand that lets you use the phone vertically or horizontally. If you're looking for something affordable that provides excellent protection, this is worth considering. Caseology Skyfall Colored Frames While we mostly only include transparent and clear cases in this list, it's worth mentioning this one. The edges of the case have matching colors to the Burgundy, Black, and White Galaxy S22 Ultra, and they offer a more unique look, alongside the traditional protection mechanisms that are built-in. VRS Design Terra Guard Transparent Protection This VRS case comes with a more rugged design that also improves the grip of the device. It has a non-slip side surface and anti-yellowing materials to keep it crystal clear throughout its lifetime. The case also features raised edges and precise cutouts. Ringke Fusion Budget Friendly If you want a solid, transparent case that doesn't cost you an arm and a leg, this is a great budget option. There is a clear option, as well as three others that come with flower patterns, offering a more unique and customizable look. It has a PC back and a shock-absorbent flexible TPU bumper to protect the phone from scratches and falls.

Our Recommendation

The SUPCASE UB Edge Pro is a perfect option if you want the best and ultimate protection. It not only has a transparent back, but it also comes with a screen protector. The Spigen Liquid Crystal and Ringke Fusion will do a great job if you want something more simple and inexpensive.

Samsung’s first-party clear case with an adjustable kickstand is also an excellent option if you want something more premium, but the ESR Metal Kickstand is also worth considering as it’s slightly cheaper. Last but not least, if you want more customization, the Caseology Skyfall is a clear win as it offers colored edges for a more unique look.