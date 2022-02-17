We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Best Galaxy S22 Plus clear cases

By Roland Udvarlaki February 17, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases Source: Pocketnow

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a beautiful device, and while some people may disagree, its bold new design and flat sides make it look modern and sleek compared to other flagship devices. The new glass back design comes with advantages, such as giving the device a more premium feel and design, but it’s also much easier to cause damages that can go up to hundreds of dollars to fix.

That’s why we’ve created a list of our favorite clear cases that let you protect your purchase and your shiny new gadget. We’ve included some of the most rugged, thin, and lightweight, transparent cases that we could find on Amazon. We also have another post with the best Galaxy S22 series deals, and if you’re looking for the best Galaxy S22 cases, or the most colorful ones, we have links for those too.

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Galaxy S22 Case

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro

Slim & Protective

The UB Edge Pro offers a stylish and thin frame that ensures your phone looks great, all while protecting it from scratches and scuffs. It has a built-in screen protector, and it comes in two colors, Black and Red. If you want great looks, a stylish design that stays true to the device, this is an excellent choice.

iBlason Ares Galaxy S22 Case

i-Blason Ares

Transparent & Rugged Protection

The new i-Blason Ares is a beautiful transparent case. It's available in Black, Purple and Red colors, and it also has a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera setup from scratches. It provides excellent protection against drops, and it's a great alternative if you want more colors.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Samsung Galaxy S22

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Ultra Hybrid

It has a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it has a clear transparent design to showcase the phone's original design. The buttons have a better feel that allows a more tactile feel when pressed, and it protects the device from falls and scratches.

Samsung Clear Cover for Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Clear Cover

Made by Samsung

Samsung made a clear cover case that lets your Galaxy S22 Plus look its best, all while protecting the phone from drops and scratches. It too has raised edges, and it's one of the most affordable cases from Samsung.

Samsung Frame Cover for Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Frame Cover

Made by Samsung

If you're looking for a great first-party case from Samsung that has a stylish and colorful frame, this is an excellent pick. You can pick a Navy Blue, Clear, or White frame design to further customize the look of your device and protect it from falls and scuffs.

Samsung Clear Standing Cover for Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Clear Standing Cover

Made by Samsung

Like the other two clear cases, this standing cover comes with a clear design and an additional adjustable kickstand. If you're looking for an original and official accessory that lets you watch movies hands-free, this is it.

Caseology Skyfall for Samsung Galaxy S22

Caseology Skyfall

Clear with a Style

The edges of the case have matching colors to the Ping Gold, Black, and White Galaxy S22, and they offer a more unique look, alongside the traditional protection mechanisms that are built-in.

Ringke Fusion for Samsung Galaxy S22

Ringke Fusion

Transparent Protection

The new Ringke case comes with Military-Grade drop protection that ensures the phone doesn't get damaged when dropped. The back is made out of a shock-absorbent TPU that provides great protection, and it can prevent scratches and scuffs.

ESR Metal Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy S22

ESR Metal Kickstand

Clear with Kickstand

It has a metal kickstand on the back that allows for a hands-free experience, and it allows you to watch movies, listen to music from far away. The stand can be adjusted, and the case has shock-absorbent corners to prevent cracks.

OTTERBOX Prefix for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

OTTERBOX Prefix

Transparent & Rugged

It's a single-piece design and it's been drop tested to meet the Military grade standards. The case has raised edges, and it also features a thin profile. OTTERBOX also provides a lifetime warranty, and it's compatible with most screen protectors.

Spigen Crystal Clear for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Spigen Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear

For those who want to show off the great design of the Galaxy S22 Plus, Spigen offers its classic Crystal Clear protective case. It's made out of a durable, anti-slip TPU that keeps the case's profile slim and lightweight. It's screen protector compatible and offers a great look.

Ringke Fusion-X for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Ringke Fusion-X

Rugged Protection

The Fusion-X features a transparent back and a PC back, and a TPU bumper. The raised bezels protect the camera and the screen from any damage, and it also has lanyard holes to attach accessories.

Our Recommendation

All of the cases in this list provide excellent overall protection. SUPCASE, i-Blason and are fan favorites, and Samsung’s own cases are also known to survive a fall or two. If you want more color options, i-Blason Ares is available in three different colored frames, while the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a slim transparent case with a lightweight design.

If you’re looking for a case with a kickstand, your options will likely be limited to ESR, and Samsung’s Standing Cover. They’re both high quality and provide additional viewing features that you can’t get from traditional, simple cases. The conclusion is that you can’t go wrong with any of the cases mentioned here, and they’ll all offer great protection against scratches, scuffs, and falls.

PBI Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure.

