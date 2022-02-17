Best Galaxy S22 Plus clear cases

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a beautiful device, and while some people may disagree, its bold new design and flat sides make it look modern and sleek compared to other flagship devices. The new glass back design comes with advantages, such as giving the device a more premium feel and design, but it’s also much easier to cause damages that can go up to hundreds of dollars to fix.

That's why we've created a list of our favorite clear cases that let you protect your purchase and your shiny new gadget. We've included some of the most rugged, thin, and lightweight, transparent cases that we could find on Amazon.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim & Protective The UB Edge Pro offers a stylish and thin frame that ensures your phone looks great, all while protecting it from scratches and scuffs. It has a built-in screen protector, and it comes in two colors, Black and Red. If you want great looks, a stylish design that stays true to the device, this is an excellent choice. i-Blason Ares Transparent & Rugged Protection The new i-Blason Ares is a beautiful transparent case. It's available in Black, Purple and Red colors, and it also has a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera setup from scratches. It provides excellent protection against drops, and it's a great alternative if you want more colors. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid It has a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it has a clear transparent design to showcase the phone's original design. The buttons have a better feel that allows a more tactile feel when pressed, and it protects the device from falls and scratches. Samsung Clear Cover Made by Samsung Samsung made a clear cover case that lets your Galaxy S22 Plus look its best, all while protecting the phone from drops and scratches. It too has raised edges, and it's one of the most affordable cases from Samsung. Samsung Frame Cover Made by Samsung If you're looking for a great first-party case from Samsung that has a stylish and colorful frame, this is an excellent pick. You can pick a Navy Blue, Clear, or White frame design to further customize the look of your device and protect it from falls and scuffs. Samsung Clear Standing Cover Made by Samsung Like the other two clear cases, this standing cover comes with a clear design and an additional adjustable kickstand. If you're looking for an original and official accessory that lets you watch movies hands-free, this is it. Caseology Skyfall Clear with a Style The edges of the case have matching colors to the Ping Gold, Black, and White Galaxy S22, and they offer a more unique look, alongside the traditional protection mechanisms that are built-in. Ringke Fusion Transparent Protection The new Ringke case comes with Military-Grade drop protection that ensures the phone doesn't get damaged when dropped. The back is made out of a shock-absorbent TPU that provides great protection, and it can prevent scratches and scuffs. ESR Metal Kickstand Clear with Kickstand It has a metal kickstand on the back that allows for a hands-free experience, and it allows you to watch movies, listen to music from far away. The stand can be adjusted, and the case has shock-absorbent corners to prevent cracks. OTTERBOX Prefix Transparent & Rugged It's a single-piece design and it's been drop tested to meet the Military grade standards. The case has raised edges, and it also features a thin profile. OTTERBOX also provides a lifetime warranty, and it's compatible with most screen protectors. Spigen Crystal Clear Crystal Clear For those who want to show off the great design of the Galaxy S22 Plus, Spigen offers its classic Crystal Clear protective case. It's made out of a durable, anti-slip TPU that keeps the case's profile slim and lightweight. It's screen protector compatible and offers a great look. Ringke Fusion-X Rugged Protection The Fusion-X features a transparent back and a PC back, and a TPU bumper. The raised bezels protect the camera and the screen from any damage, and it also has lanyard holes to attach accessories.

Our Recommendation

All of the cases in this list provide excellent overall protection. SUPCASE, i-Blason and are fan favorites, and Samsung’s own cases are also known to survive a fall or two. If you want more color options, i-Blason Ares is available in three different colored frames, while the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a slim transparent case with a lightweight design.

If you’re looking for a case with a kickstand, your options will likely be limited to ESR, and Samsung’s Standing Cover. They’re both high quality and provide additional viewing features that you can’t get from traditional, simple cases. The conclusion is that you can’t go wrong with any of the cases mentioned here, and they’ll all offer great protection against scratches, scuffs, and falls.