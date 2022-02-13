These are the best Galaxy S22 clear cases

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series are the most premium and beautiful devices from Samsung yet. While that statement is subjective and some might disagree, many will agree that hiding such a bold new design under a case should be avoided at all cost. Luckily there are many ways to protect your purchase with some clear cases, that offer you to show off the new beautiful design, and protect the Galaxy S22 from scratches, and accidental drops.

There are a wide variety of phone cases, and if you’re looking for some colorful, or some of the best Galaxy S22 cases, we already have some guides on Pocketnow that you can browse through.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim & Protective The UB Edge Pro offers a stylish and thin frame that ensures your phone looks great, all while protecting it from scratches and scuffs. It has a built-in screen protector, and it comes in two colors, Black and Red. If you want great looks, a stylish design that stays true to the device, this is an excellent choice. i-Blason Ares Transparent & Rugged Protection The new i-Blason Ares is a beautiful transparent case. It's available in Black, Purple and Red colors, and it also has a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera setup from scratches. It provides excellent protection against drops, and it's a great alternative if you want more colors. Incipio Organicore Clear and Clean It's been 14 ft drop tested, and it has textured grips for a more comfortable feel. It has raised edges, a slim fit design, and a dual-layer construction that protects the device from scratches, scuffs, and falls. It supports wireless charging, and it's a great premium case if you want to flash your phone's design. Spigen Liquid Crystal Liquid Crystal The liquid crystal case is slim and lightweight, and often hard to notice that it even is on the phone. It comes with an anti-slip TPU that keeps the device free from scratches, and it also provides a great overall protection from smaller drops. ESR Metal Kickstand Case Clear with Kickstand It has a metal kickstand on the back that allows for a hands-free experience, and it allows you to watch movies, listen to music from far away. The stand can be adjusted, and the case has shock-absorbent corners to prevent cracks. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid It has a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it has a clear transparent design to showcase the phone's original design. The buttons have a better feel that allows a more tactile feel when pressed, and it protects the device from falls and scratches. Samsung Clear Cover Made by Samsung Samsung made a clear cover case that lets your Galaxy S22 look its best, all while protecting the phone from drops and scratches. It too has raised edges, and it's one of the most affordable cases from Samsung. Samsung Frame Cover Made by Samsung If you're looking for a great first-party case from Samsung that has a stylish and colorful frame, this is an excellent pick. You can pick a Navy Blue, Clear, or White frame design to further customize the look of your device and protect it from falls and scuffs. Samsung Clear Standing Cover Made by Samsung Like the other two clear cases, this standing cover comes with a clear design and an additional adjustable kickstand. If you're looking for an original and official accessory that lets you watch movies hands-free, this is it. Spigen Crystal Slot Crystal Slot It's a minimalistic clear design case with a slot on the back, that can store a credit card. It's excellent for carrying gym or bus passes, or credit and debit cards. The case has raised bezels and edges to provide extra protection, and it has precise cutouts to fit screen protectors and USB cables. TORRAS Clear Clear Protection It's military shockproof, and it protects the device from scuffs and falls. TORRAS claims that it has an antioxidant coating that prevents yellowing, and the raised edges offer extra protection. It's a great case if you're looking for something simple and straightforward. Ringke Fusion Transparent Protection The new Ringke case comes with Military-Grade drop protection that ensures the phone doesn't get damaged when dropped. The back is made out of a shock-absorbent TPU that provides great protection, and it can prevent scratches and scuffs.

Our Recommendation

If you managed to go through the list and make up your mind, great. If you’re still here wondering what the difference is between all of these seemingly same-looking clear cases, it’s okay, we’ve all been there. Some of these cases offer more protection than others. Some might have a slim and thin design, while others might be slightly thicker, offering more protection over the others. The Spigen Liquid Crystal is my personal favourite that I normally pick up with a new device, but the Samsung Clear Standing Cover is also one worth considering.

If you want something simple that just works, all of these cases will serve you perfectly, and all of these will offer you to showcase the beautiful Galaxy S22’s looks to your friends and family.