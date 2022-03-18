Best clear iPhone SE 2022 cases

The Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation comes with a few new notable hardware upgrades over its predecessor, and it features a faster A15 Bionic chip – the same SoC that powers the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE 2022 is one of the most affordable iPhones on the market today, and it packs a lot of features that make it worth considering, even if it has the same old, outdated design with massive bezels.

In this article, we’ve collected some of the best silicone, rugged, slim, lightweight, transparent cases that we could find on the market. We’ve picked some of our favorite brands, and only included high-quality cases that we know and love. We also have another guide detailing some of the best non-clear cases, which you can check out here.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protection The Unicorn Beetle Pro is SUPCASE's flagship case that provides the ultimate protection against drops. It's been 20-foot drop-tested, and it even comes with an included screen protector to prevent scratches and cracks. The case also has a built-in kickstand that supports portrait or landscape orientation. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Clear Protection The Supcase UBS comes with a hard PC pack and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper that provides additional protection. The back has a transparent and scratch-resistant design, and it has raised edges to protect the display and the camera from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge XT Slim Protection The Beetle Edge XT is made of high-quality materials and it offers a stylish and durable design that protects the device from scratches and falls. Like most other cases from SUPCASE, it has raised edges, and a built-in screen protector that prevents the screen from scratching. i-Blason Ares Clear Bumper Case The new Ares case comes with a built-in screen protector, and the flexible TPU and polycarbonate material provides 360-degree protection from dust, dirt, and scratches. The case has also been 20-foot drop tested. The case also has raised edges to protect the display and the camera. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Spigen is one of our favorite brands, and the Ultra Hybrid comes in several options that let you customize the color of the frame of the device. It has excellent scratch and fall protection, and the transparent case lets you show off the unique color of your phone. Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Clear Protection & Stand The Ultra Hybrid S case is essentially the same as the standard Ultra Hybrid, except it has a built-in kickstand. If you're looking for the best of both worlds, the one with a kickstand option may be a better purchase as its more versatile. Spigen Liquid Crystal Crystal Clear The new Spigen Liquid Crystal case comes with a transparent and minimal design. It has a durable anti-slip TPU that keeps the device lightweight and slim, and it provides excellent protection against falls, scratches, and scuffs. It also has raised edges, and reinforced buttons for a more tactile feel. ESR Air Armor Hybrid Protection The case provides 360-degree protection all-around, and the raised edges protect the iPhone's screen and camera from scratching up. The case can also resist scratches, and it supports wireless charging. It's one of the more affordable cases on this list. ESR Metal Kickstand Clear & Adjustable If you're looking for a larger kickstand that's also adjustable, the ESR Metal Kickstand case provides everything you need. It has a clear design and a kickstand. It provides excellent protection against drops and scratches. totallee Thin Case Thin & Transparent The totallee case comes in three colors, clear, frosted black, and frosted clear. The case lets you show off the design of your iPhone SE, and it also improves the grip of the phone thanks to the rubbery finish, making the device feel less slippery. TORRAS Crystal Clear Transparent The case has a slim profile, and it improves the grip over the already comfortable sized iPhone SE. It doesn't add much extra bulk, and it provides military-grade protection against scratches, falls, and scuffs. The case also has anti-yellowing material to keep it clean and transparent. Tech21 Pure Clear Affordable The new Tech21 Pure Clear case comes with a transparent design that lets you show off the iPhone SE. It has an anti-yellowing material, and it provides excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and drops. If you're looking for something simple, this is a great option.

Our Recommendation

If you managed to get through without making up your mind, don’t worry, we have hand-picked recommendations that you can’t go wrong with.

If you’re looking for an all-around slim and lightweight combination and use a screen protector, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge XT is perfect. It has a thin and light form factor, and it provides excellent protection against drops and scratches. If you want to spend a little bit less, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid and Liquid Crystal cases are both excellent choices, and if you want a kickstand as a bonus, the Ultra Hybrid S is the one you should go with. On the other hand, if you’re looking for an adjustable kickstand, the ESR Metal Kickstand is more versatile and provides just as much protection.