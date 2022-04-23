Best Clear Cases for OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a stunning-looking device, and the OEM is known to produce some great finishes for the glass back of its smartphones. But we all know that glass isn't the most resilient material available, and putting a case on your device is almost always going to be in your best interest; this is where clear cases come into the equation. These accessories offer a perfect compromise, adding protection yet allowing you to showcase the colorway you chose for your device. Hence, if you've been on the lookout for one, here is Pocketnow's guide on the best clear cases available for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

If you're looking to get your eyes on a variety of case types, check out our best cases collection for OnePlus 10 Pro, featuring various styles and the best options available in those categories.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. For $899, it offers capable hardware that can hold its own in the sea of flagship smartphones.

Best OnePlus 10 Pro Clear Cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Stylish & Protective SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style allows you to showcase the back panel on your OnePlus 10 Pro while adding the OEM's renowned protection capability to your smartphone. It has a slimmer design than the UB Series yet maintains protective features like raised bezels in the front and around the camera lens to keep them free from damage. SUPCASE even claims that the back is scratch-resistant. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Well-designed Port Cutouts Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear merges a TPU frame with a hard polycarbonate back panel to give you a clear case with great transparency. It comes in two SKUs, one with a black border and another that is completely clear. In terms of features, the case promotes its pronounced buttons and large port cutouts, which allow unhindered usage. Poetic Guardian Built-in Screen Protector The Poetic Guardian for OnePlus 10 Pro promises to add device impact-resistant protection. The frame on this accessory has prominent bezels to increase the amount of material between any surface and the phone itself. It has a more open look than the rugged Poetic Revolution, and is the option to consider if you want a clear case for harsh environments. It promises a high level of impact resistance and comes with a built-in screen protector. Eastcoo Clear Case The Basic Option The Clear Case should by Eastcoo is a simple option worth considering if you're not looking to spend too much on a protective accessory. It claims to add two meters of drop protection to your smartphone and has claimed to be made with high-grade german materials. Like other cases listed in this guide, the Eastcoo comes with raised bezels on its front and back, keeping the contact area between your phone and a surface close to minimal. MingWei Matte Clear Case Frosted Goodness The MingWei Matte Clear Case for OnePlus 10 Pro is the option to consider if you know your hands tend to get oily and would love to keep your phone's back looking clean at all times. It has a TPU bumper to bring impact resistance into the equation and even claims its back panel to have basic scratch resistance. Foluu Clear Case Reinforced Corners The Foluu Clear Case for OnePlus 10 Pro is a full TPU case to consider if you need an accessory that takes fall protection a step further. The corners of this cover are cushioned with extra material to allow distribution of the forces arising from any impact. Although, the all-around use of TPU will leave this accessory susceptible to yellowing over time.

Which Clear Case should you buy for the OnePlus 10 Pro?

If you still haven't been able to pick a case for your OnePlus 10 Pro, here are some of our thoughts on the options we've listed above.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is the accessory to pair if you're looking for the best protection without any significant change to the in-hand feel of your OnePlus 10 Pro. The case is engineered with information from the R&D team behind the popular Unicorn Beetle Pro. As mentioned earlier, the OEM does state the back on this case is highly scratch resistant, which will mean it will continue to look great for a while.

Now, if you're looking for a more meaty accessory, in that circumstance, the Poetic Guardian has to be a case you consider. This cover is also part of our Rugged Cases for OnePlus 10 Pro collection and is one of the best options to get if you're looking for uncompromised 360-degree security,

And lastly, if you're just on the hunt for something plain, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the product to buy if you need a crystal clear option, and if you need something resilient to fingerprints, then the MingWei Frosted Case is the one to use with your phone.