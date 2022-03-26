The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best Galaxy in the S-series to this date. It comes with a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate display, and it’s powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has plenty of RAM, either 8/12GB, and it also has a base storage of 128GB. This is the first Samsung Galaxy in the S-series to support and have an embedded S Pen slot apart from the Note series, and it has all of our favorite features that we’ve seen previously.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t a cheap smartphone, but fortunately, a lot of carriers and even Samsung itself offers some amazing deals to encourage more users to upgrade from their Galaxy Note 20 Ultra devices. We’ve created a list of the best cheap cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to help you save a few bucks on some of the best cases which are available today. We’ve also got different lists for the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, the best colorful, best clear, best leather cases, and many more.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The flagship UBP series comes in five color options, and it's one of the sturdiest cases on the market. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a screen protector built-in, and raised edges to offer perfect protection all-around. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim Protection It has a built-in screen protector that can prevent scratches and cracks, and the raised edges protect both the display and the rear camera from accidental damage. The case has a slim profile, and it comes in Black and Ruddy (red) colors. It's a durable and stylish case for those wanting something simple. i-Blason Cosmo Series Stylish Protection i-Blason also bundled a built-in screen protector, which means you'll be protecting the device on all sides, offering a stylish and great overall protection. It comes in three color options, and it has precision cutouts for the USB-C port, microphone, and the S Pen. Clayco Xenon Rugged Protection It's made out of a polycarbonate shell and it has a built-in screen protector for ultimate protection. It supports wireless charging, and it has a precision cutout for the ports and the S Pen slot. The case has a shock-absorbent TPU material that can withstand falls and scratches. It's available in Black and Blue. Spigen Liquid Crystal Crystal Clear It can't get clearer than this, and the slim and lightweight Liquid Crystal case offers great overall protection from scratches and falls. It has a durable anti-slip TPU and the power/volume rocker provides great tactile feedback. Spigen Thin Fit Thin Fit The Thin Fit case lineup from Spigen is one of the best thin and light cases on this list. It offers excellent durability while adding barely any bulk to the device. It has a scratch-resistant back, raised edges, and tactile buttons. It comes with a matte finish, and it's an excellent case. Spigen Liquid Crystal Crystal Clear It can't get clearer than this, and the slim and lightweight Liquid Crystal case offers great overall protection from scratches and falls. It has a durable anti-slip TPU and the power/volume rocker provides great tactile feedback. Caseology Nano Pop Bold & Two-Tone It has a unique two-tone, bold design. It comes in two colors, and it improves the grip over the large S22 Ultra. It has military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging and screen protectors. Caseology Parallax Better Ergonomics The case comes in four colors, pink, green, burgundy, and black. It has a 3D Hexa Cube design on the back that enhances the ergonomics and improves the grip. It provides great protection overall, and it also supports wireless charging, and it supports most screen protectors out on the market. Spigen Tough Armor Rugged Armor While the case might be a bit thicker than other standard cases, it offers excellent protection thanks to the shock-resistant design that can prevent scratches and cracks. It's screen protector friendly, and it has raised edges like most other cases on this list for more protection. TORRAS Slim Protection The case features Military Grade shockproof protection, and it has a slim profile. The buttons provide a tactile feel, and it adds a better grip to hold the massive S22 Ultra. It supports wireless charging, and it has precise cutouts for all the ports. Ringke Fusion Budget Friendly If you want a solid, transparent case that doesn't cost you an arm and a leg, this is a great budget option. There is a clear option, as well as three others that come with flower patterns, offering a more unique and customizable look. It has a PC back and a shock-absorbent flexible TPU bumper to protect the phone from scratches and falls.

Our Recommendation

Depending on what case fits your style and needs, we would recommend you our favorite, the Spigen Thin Fit, and the Spigen Liquid Crystal cases. They’re both slim and lightweight, and don’t add too much extra bulk to the already massive Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you can cope with the large size, the Caseology Parallax and the TORRAS Slim are also excellent choices. On the other hand, if you want something big and sturdy, the Spigen Tough Armor may be the case that you should go for since it offers the ultimate protection on all sides.