Best cheap iPhone SE 2022 cases

The third generation iPhone SE 2022 is the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup, and at $429, it’s an excellent price for a device that sports flagship hardware inside, and premium features. If you’re looking for some of the best cheap cases for the iPhone SE 2022, you’re at the right place, as we’ve collected a list of our favorite budget cases that provide excellent protection against drops, scratches, and scuffs.

We have also created guides for some of the best iPhone SE 2022 cases, and some of the best clear iPhone SE cases, which we would recommend you to check out for even more options. POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protection The Unicorn Beetle Pro is SUPCASE's flagship case that provides the ultimate protection against drops. It's been 20-foot drop-tested, and it even comes with an included screen protector to prevent scratches and cracks. The case also has a built-in kickstand that supports portrait or landscape orientation. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Clear Protection The Supcase UBS comes with a hard PC pack and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper that provides additional protection. The back has a transparent and scratch-resistant design, and it has raised edges to protect the display and the camera from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge XT Slim Protection The Beetle Edge XT is made of high-quality materials and it offers a stylish and durable design that protects the device from scratches and falls. Like most other cases from SUPCASE, it has raised edges, and a built-in screen protector that prevents the screen from scratching. i-Blason Ares Clear Bumper Case The new Ares case comes with a built-in screen protector, and the flexible TPU and polycarbonate material provides 360-degree protection from dust, dirt, and scratches. The case has also been 20-foot drop tested. The case also has raised edges to protect the display and the camera. TORRAS Slim Protection The case comes with Military Grade Drop Protection and it improves the grip thanks to the matte coating on the back. The case has a slim profile and supports wireless charging, and it has clicky buttons. It has raised edges, and it protects the phone from scratches and fall damage. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Spigen is one of our favorite brands, and the Ultra Hybrid comes in several options that let you customize the color of the frame of the device. It has excellent scratch and fall protection, and the transparent case lets you show off the unique color of your phone. Spigen Thin Fit Thin and Light The Spigen Thin Fit case is available in four colors, black, champagne gold, satin silver, and rose gold. The case has a premium matte finish and it's also lightweight and scratch-resistant. It has precision cutouts for the buttons and ports. Ringke Fusion-X Heavy Duty The semi-transparent camo patterned case provides stylish looks and great overall protection from drops and scratches. It has a durable PC back, and raised edges to protect the camera and the display. The case also has lanyard holes and it supports wireless charging. TORRAS Slim Fit Slim & Colorful The case comes in five color options, and it provides excellent protection all-around. It has 1.2mm raised bezels to protect the screen and rear camera from scratches and dents, and it has improved grip for a more comfortable feel. Caseology Parallax Unique Looks The case features a slim profile and it has a 3D design on the back that improves the grip, and adds raised edges for the screen and camera for more protection. It's available in six colors to suit your style, and it's also compatible with most screen protectors. totallee Thin Case Thin & Transparent The totallee case comes in three colors, clear, frosted black, and frosted clear. The case lets you show off the design of your iPhone SE, and it also improves the grip of the phone thanks to the rubbery finish, making the device feel less slippery. Spien Liquid Air Liquid Air It's one of the slim and lightweight cases on this list that doesn't break the bank, and comes with an anti-slip matte design. The case has also promises military-grade protection and it has anti-shock protection from falls.

Our Recommendation

If you’re looking for the most comprehensive package, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is a great option. It’s one of our favorite bands due to its great price and design. The case is also on the slim and lightweight side, and it provides perfect protection all around. The Spigen Thin Fit is one of the cheapest and best cases on this list. It’s available in four colors, and it provides a premium feel and protection. If that’s not your style, the Caseology Parallax is also available in six colors, offering more customizability than some other cases, and it also has a unique pattern on the back.