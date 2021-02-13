The iPhone 12 Pro is an expensive proposition at $999, but it is one of the best in the segment. Hence, we recommend purchasing the phone. However, you don’t need to spend a lot on a case to protect your expensive purchase. There are a number of brands that offer cheap cases for the iPhone 12 Pro without compromising the quality, which includes SUPCASE and Spigen. If you are on the lookout for the best ones, you’ve come to the right place. Here is a list of the best iPhone 12 Pro cheap cases you can buy right now.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge All-round protection Frame is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with soft TPU inner bumper. Protective, durable & stylish. It has a transparent scratch and discolor resistant back cover that highlights your iPhones signature look. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Royal Rugged on a budget Rugged firm yet flexible TPU and faux leather provide protection against drops and scratches. Built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising touch sensitivity. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Affordable Clear case There is hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. It has raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces. The case has crystal clear technology. View at Amazon

ORIbox Ring With a Kickstand Slip-proof & Easy to Dissipate Heat: The external raised rubber stripe provides a non-slip grip. Unique built-in ring kickstand on back is 360 degrees rotating. View at Amazon

Charlam Case Stylish under $10 Perfectly design with hard PC + soft TPU shell material, the durable case will provide dual-layer protection for your phone from accidental scratches, bumps, and drops. View at Amazon

LEOMARON Case Silicone under $10 Flexible and Slim iPhone Case made from Soft and Smooth Liquid Silicone, which has comfortable hand feeling, without bulk, soft and durable, comfortable to grip. View at Amazon

ESR Air Armor Case Armor case The hard back, flexible frame, and shock absorbing corners provides great protection for your 6.1” iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. It has raised bezels. View at Amazon

TENDLIN Case Good-lookin' One-piece case consists of wood veneer, carbon fiber texture leather and TPU; 3 materials are synthesized. It has carbon fibre texture leather and wood grain. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Slim-fit It is Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly. It has Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. View at Amazon

Our favorite is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge Series Case Designed for iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro. It features a frame made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a soft TPU inner bumper, which makes it protective, durable, and stylish. There is a transparent scratch and discolor-resistant back cover that highlights your iPhones signature look. The raised bezels on the back corners protect the camera lens from scratches.

Further, it provides easy access to all of your smartphone features, functions, and ports thanks to the precise design of case cutouts. In addition to keeping your lenses and display off damaging surfaces, the UB Edge includes an optional clear back made of scratchproof polycarbonate. Moreover, it works 100% with MagSafe as well as most wireless chargers, with or without the optional clear back. It is one of the best iPhone 12 Pro cheap cases.

One of the cheapest cases for the iPhone 12 Pro is the Charlam case. You can get it for as low as $8.99. The Charlam shock-resistant case is designed with hard PC + soft TPU shell material. The durable case will provide dual-layer protection for your phone from accidental scratches, bumps, and drops.

Further, the non-slip fiber texture on both sides of the back offers the best grip and the unique texture makes it easier to hold your device. The military drop tested standard provides high impact adsorption protection when any unexpected drop, with every ruggedized corner. There is raised bezels as well.