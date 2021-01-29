The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one pricey phone, carrying a base asking price of $1,099 and goes all the way up to $1,399. But you don’t always have to spend an equally handsome amount on protective cases to shield your phone. There are a host of acclaimed brands out there that offer some really impressive cases for Apple’s top-of-the-line offering. To save you the trouble, we’ve rounded up the best cheap cases for iPhone 12 Pro Max you’ll find out there.

    Caseology Skyfall

    Two tone guard

    One of the most stylish dual-tone cases out there, the Caseology Skyfall has a slim bumper with reinforced corners, dual-layers on the transparent rear and supports wireless charging.
    Gear4 Holborn Slim

    All rounder

    Claimed to suvive drops from a height of up to 10ft, the Gear4 Holborn Slim is made out of recycled plastic and comes with the RepelFlex Antimicrobial - all in a slim form factor.
    Gear4 Piccadilly Case

    Transparent guard

    Touted to offer superior impact protection - thanks to the D30 technology - and capable of surviving 10 feet drops, Gear4 Picadilly is one of the strongest tranaparent cases.
    Speck Gemshell Grip

    Grip and clarity

    The Speck Gemsheel Grip case is touted to survive drops from a height of up to 8 feet, has a ridged pattern to offer a superior grip and comes with an anti-microbial layer of as well.
    Spigen liquid air armor

    Budget king

    A personal favorite of mine, the Spigen Liquid Air Arrmor is a slim, form-fitting case that has a matte texture, patterned surfaced for better grip and offers military-grade shock absorption.
    Spigen rugged armor

    Rugged on budget

    One of the most affordable, yet high-quality rugged cases out there, the Spigen Rugged Armor has a carbon fiber build with Air Cushion tech for shock absorption and raised lips as well.
    Spigen ultra hybrid

    Clear Cut

    If you’re among the folks who don’t liking your phone’s design behind a case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case offers the best of both worlds - unhindered aesthetics and great protection.
    Supcase UB pro case

    The Hulk

    If you want a case that offers a no-compromise approach to protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is simply the best option. And the best part is that it doesn’t cost a bomb either.
    Supcase UB Style

    Trustworthy

    The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style series case is a hot favorite of my colleagues here at Pocketnow. It offers a great blend of minimalist design and superior protection against damage.
    Torras diamonds series

    Crystal Clear

    Claimed to survive 26 drops from a height of up to 4 feet, the Torras Diamonds Series clear case offers high clarity with an assurance of anti-yellowing and has raised lips on both sides.
    Torras shockproof case

    Sturdy fit

    This shockproof case from Torras looks quite clean, yet it can survive over 2000 drops from up to 4 feet height. It is quite slim, has raised edges on both sides, and is smudge-proof too.
    Torras slim fit case

    Sleek warrior

    If you are a fan of cases that fit like a second skin and also offer sufficient protection against drops and abrasive forces, you can’t go wrong with the acclaimed Torras Slim Fit case.

Well, that brings an end to our list of the best cheap cases for iPhone 12 Pro. As for my favorites, I’d go with the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series case for iPhone 12 Pro Max, as it strikes a great balance between form and function. The transparent hard polycarbonate rear panel will let you flaunt your iPhone 12 Pro Max in all its glory, while the shock-absorbvent TPU bumper will shied it againts bumps and accidental falls. And it is extremely affordable too!

However, if my top priority was a budget iPhone 12 Pro Case that offers a slim fit without compromising with style and durability, my top pick would be the Torras Slim fit case. With just 0.03-inch thickness and weighing 19 grams, this case offers a matte finish on the rear panel that keeps smudges at bay, can handle wear and tear on a day-to-day basis, and has raised lips on booth sides to protect the camera s and display.

And now that you’re here, how about checking out the best iPhone 12 Pro Max battery case recommendations for some power on the go, and some screen protectors to protect the cameras of your Apple flagship? Also, watch this detailed comparison of the iPhone 12 Pro Max against the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to find out if Apple can beat the best of what Samsung has to offer.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
