The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one pricey phone, carrying a base asking price of $1,099 and goes all the way up to $1,399. But you don’t always have to spend an equally handsome amount on protective cases to shield your phone. There are a host of acclaimed brands out there that offer some really impressive cases for Apple’s top-of-the-line offering. To save you the trouble, we’ve rounded up the best cheap cases for iPhone 12 Pro Max you’ll find out there.

Caseology Skyfall Two tone guard One of the most stylish dual-tone cases out there, the Caseology Skyfall has a slim bumper with reinforced corners, dual-layers on the transparent rear and supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

Gear4 Holborn Slim All rounder Claimed to suvive drops from a height of up to 10ft, the Gear4 Holborn Slim is made out of recycled plastic and comes with the RepelFlex Antimicrobial - all in a slim form factor. View at Amazon

Gear4 Piccadilly Case Transparent guard Touted to offer superior impact protection - thanks to the D30 technology - and capable of surviving 10 feet drops, Gear4 Picadilly is one of the strongest tranaparent cases. View at Amazon

Speck Gemshell Grip Grip and clarity The Speck Gemsheel Grip case is touted to survive drops from a height of up to 8 feet, has a ridged pattern to offer a superior grip and comes with an anti-microbial layer of as well. View at Amazon

Spigen liquid air armor Budget king A personal favorite of mine, the Spigen Liquid Air Arrmor is a slim, form-fitting case that has a matte texture, patterned surfaced for better grip and offers military-grade shock absorption. View at Amazon

Spigen rugged armor Rugged on budget One of the most affordable, yet high-quality rugged cases out there, the Spigen Rugged Armor has a carbon fiber build with Air Cushion tech for shock absorption and raised lips as well. View at Amazon

Spigen ultra hybrid Clear Cut If you’re among the folks who don’t liking your phone’s design behind a case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case offers the best of both worlds - unhindered aesthetics and great protection. View at Amazon

Supcase UB pro case The Hulk If you want a case that offers a no-compromise approach to protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is simply the best option. And the best part is that it doesn’t cost a bomb either. View at Amazon

Supcase UB Style Trustworthy The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style series case is a hot favorite of my colleagues here at Pocketnow. It offers a great blend of minimalist design and superior protection against damage. View at Amazon

Torras diamonds series Crystal Clear Claimed to survive 26 drops from a height of up to 4 feet, the Torras Diamonds Series clear case offers high clarity with an assurance of anti-yellowing and has raised lips on both sides. View at Amazon

Torras shockproof case Sturdy fit This shockproof case from Torras looks quite clean, yet it can survive over 2000 drops from up to 4 feet height. It is quite slim, has raised edges on both sides, and is smudge-proof too. View at Amazon

Torras slim fit case Sleek warrior If you are a fan of cases that fit like a second skin and also offer sufficient protection against drops and abrasive forces, you can’t go wrong with the acclaimed Torras Slim Fit case. View at Amazon

Well, that brings an end to our list of the best cheap cases for iPhone 12 Pro. As for my favorites, I’d go with the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series case for iPhone 12 Pro Max, as it strikes a great balance between form and function. The transparent hard polycarbonate rear panel will let you flaunt your iPhone 12 Pro Max in all its glory, while the shock-absorbvent TPU bumper will shied it againts bumps and accidental falls. And it is extremely affordable too!

However, if my top priority was a budget iPhone 12 Pro Case that offers a slim fit without compromising with style and durability, my top pick would be the Torras Slim fit case. With just 0.03-inch thickness and weighing 19 grams, this case offers a matte finish on the rear panel that keeps smudges at bay, can handle wear and tear on a day-to-day basis, and has raised lips on booth sides to protect the camera s and display.

And now that you’re here, how about checking out the best iPhone 12 Pro Max battery case recommendations for some power on the go, and some screen protectors to protect the cameras of your Apple flagship? Also, watch this detailed comparison of the iPhone 12 Pro Max against the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to find out if Apple can beat the best of what Samsung has to offer.