The iPhone 12 Pro is an expensive proposition at $999, but it is one of the best in the segment. Hence, we recommend purchasing the phone. However, you don’t need to spend a lot on a case to protect your expensive purchase. There are a number of brands that offer cheap cases for the iPhone 12 Pro without compromising the quality, which includes SUPCASE and Spigen. If you are on the lookout for the best ones, you’ve come to the right place. Here is a list of the best iPhone 12 Pro cheap cases you can buy right now.

    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge

    All-round protection

    Frame is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with soft TPU inner bumper. Protective, durable & stylish. It has a transparent scratch and discolor resistant back cover that highlights your iPhones signature look.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Royal

    Rugged on a budget

    Rugged firm yet flexible TPU and faux leather provide protection against drops and scratches. Built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising touch sensitivity.
    Spigen Ultra Hybrid

    Affordable Clear case

    There is hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. It has raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces. The case has crystal clear technology.
    ORIbox Ring

    With a Kickstand

    Slip-proof & Easy to Dissipate Heat: The external raised rubber stripe provides a non-slip grip. Unique built-in ring kickstand on back is 360 degrees rotating.
    Charlam Case

    Stylish under $10

    Perfectly design with hard PC + soft TPU shell material, the durable case will provide dual-layer protection for your phone from accidental scratches, bumps, and drops.
    LEOMARON Case

    Silicone under $10

    Flexible and Slim iPhone Case made from Soft and Smooth Liquid Silicone, which has comfortable hand feeling, without bulk, soft and durable, comfortable to grip.
    ESR Air Armor Case

    Armor case

    The hard back, flexible frame, and shock absorbing corners provides great protection for your 6.1” iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. It has raised bezels.
    TENDLIN Case

    Good-lookin'

    One-piece case consists of wood veneer, carbon fiber texture leather and TPU; 3 materials are synthesized. It has carbon fibre texture leather and wood grain.
    Spigen Liquid Air Armor

    Slim-fit

    It is Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly. It has Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection.

Our favorite is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge Series Case Designed for iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro. It features a frame made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a soft TPU inner bumper, which makes it protective, durable, and stylish. There is a transparent scratch and discolor-resistant back cover that highlights your iPhones signature look. The raised bezels on the back corners protect the camera lens from scratches.

Further, it provides easy access to all of your smartphone features, functions, and ports thanks to the precise design of case cutouts. In addition to keeping your lenses and display off damaging surfaces, the UB Edge includes an optional clear back made of scratchproof polycarbonate. Moreover, it works 100% with MagSafe as well as most wireless chargers, with or without the optional clear back. It is one of the best iPhone 12 Pro cheap cases.

One of the cheapest cases for the iPhone 12 Pro is the Charlam case. You can get it for as low as $8.99. The Charlam shock-resistant case is designed with hard PC + soft TPU shell material. The durable case will provide dual-layer protection for your phone from accidental scratches, bumps, and drops.

Further, the non-slip fiber texture on both sides of the back offers the best grip and the unique texture makes it easier to hold your device. The military drop tested standard provides high impact adsorption protection when any unexpected drop, with every ruggedized corner. There is raised bezels as well.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
