For many loyal iPhone users out there, the iPhone 12 Mini turned out to be the perfect compact phone they’ve been waiting for for years. The tiny device made no major compromises, offering the same level of processing power, camera capabilities, and screen quality as the iPhone 12 – for $100 less. And the fresh flat-sided design looks amazing too. But you know what doesn’t look good? An iPhone 12 Mini with a cracked back or hairline on the screen. But hey, you don’t always have to spend a lot of money for a decent quality case. To save you the hassle, we’ve rounded up this list of the best iPhone 12 Mini cheap cases:

NOTE : Since we’re targeting cheap cases here, all the options listed below are priced at $20(± $1) or less at the time of writing this. The prices and availability are subject to change based on existing inventory and presence/absence of deals.

Torras Shock proof iPhone 12 mini case Sleek and sturdy Drop-tested from a height of 6 feet, this military-grade case has TPU soft bumper and hard polycarbonate back for protection. It also offers raised lips around the camera module and screen, and has a rubberized finish for better grip. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 12 Mini case Gets it done The Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 12 Mini case employs a TPU bumper and a durable polycarbonate transparent back that won’t hide the good looks of your phone. Plus, you also get raised bezels for some added protection. View at Amazon

Miracase Silicon iPhone 12 Mini Case Understated one The Liquid Silicone iPhone 12 Mini case by Miracase comes in a bunch of colors ranging from a cool wine red to more subtle light pink and dark gray. It comes with a pleasing rubberized surface finish and two-sided raised bezels too. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Design Case MagSafe clarity What do you get if you take the acclaimed Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case and add MagSafe compatible hardware to it for added $10? You get the Spigen Ultra Mag case that is among the cheapest MagSafe cases out there. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Design Case Textured and tough I have used the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case in the past, and I can tell from my personal experience that it strikes just about the perfect balance between a thin profile, ruggedness, style quotient, and of course, affordability. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Design Case Tough enough If you are on a tight budget, but don’t want to make any major compromises with product quality and brand value, the Spigen Rugged Armor case with its shock-absorbing carbon fiber build and Air Cushion tech is just great. View at Amazon

DTTO Shockproof iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case Sturdy silicone Protective cases made out of rubberized silicon are not exactly known for their ruggedness, but the DTTO offering aims to make an exception here, thanks to its honeycomb cushion, triple layer design for extra shock protection. View at Amazon

Incipio Duo Case for iPhone 12 Mini Tried and tested I gifted my sister an Incipio Duo case last year for her iPhone 11, and she has been using it ever since without any qualms or complaints. This one offers drop-protection from a height of up to 12 feet and has raised edges as well. View at Amazon

Tendlin Woodgrain Carbon fiber case The classy one Tired of cases that either look plain old boring or a hunk of thick plastic? The Tendlin case offers you a great mix of style and sturdiness with its stunning build that employs wood veneer, leather, and carbon fiber finish sheet. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case The Hulk Supcase popped up on my radar when I had a chance to check it out at a store, and what I’ve heard from people using it, this one’s a beast. Aside from a sturdy case, you also get a kickstand and screen protector. View at Amazon

Speck CandyShell Pro Plain Case Rightfully in-demand I’ve been a fan of Speck cases for a while now, thanks to their appealing design choices, an uncompromised attitude towards build quality, and great pricing. This dual-layer case, for example, can survive 8ft drops. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case Style n substance If you’re on the lookout for a case that doesn’t look like a tank but offers superior protection too, the UB Style Series case is the one for you. It has an MIL-STD 810G certified build with a solid bumper and a clear back panel. View at Amazon

That’s about it with our list of the best iPhone 12 Mini cheap cases. Need some personal recommendations? Well, if I were looking for an iPhone 12 Mini case that strikes a fine balance between looks and sturdiness, I would go with the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Series case. This MIL STD-810G certified case has a scratch-resistant back cover, shock-absorbent TPU bumper, and elevated bezels on both sides to protect the camera lenses and that gorgeous OLED screen.

However, if MagSafe is something you can’t live without but find yourself restricted by the budget, we got you covered as well, thanks to the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag case for the iPhone 12 Mini. It employs the trusted Air Cushion technology to handle a few bumps and tumbles with shock-absorbent sides and a scratch-resistant clear profile that also lets you flaunt the iPhone 12 Mini’s color in all its glory.

Need some more accessory recommendations? Check out our list of the best iPhone 12 Mini screen protectors and camera lens protectors for 360-degree protection. And in case you haven’t picked up the phone just yet and want some expert opinion on it, check out our review of the tiny phone in the video below: